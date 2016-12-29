Watch George Michael’s reverential cover of Ian Brown’s ‘F.E.A.R.’

Late singer-songwriter took on Brown's tune at a gig in Manchester in 2012.

George Michael wrote, produced and arranged the vast majority of his hits, but he also had a way with a cover version. His take on Stevie Wonder’s ‘As’, which he recorded as a duet with Mary J. Blige in 1998, still sounds incredible. Famously, he really tore into Queen’s ‘Somebody To Love’ at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in 1993. And he did a lovely ‘I Can’t Make You Leave Me’ as well, of course.

The late, great G.M. was also a man of eclectic tastes. When he appeared on Desert Island Discs in 2007, he picked tunes by Kanye West, Amy Winehouse, Nirvana, Goldfrapp and Pet Shop Boys. So it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise to hear that he even sang Ian Brown‘s ‘F.E.A.R.’ when he performed in Manchester in 2012. Fan footage shared on YouTube shows the late artist giving the song a very appreciative and humble intro before he begins singing.

“It’s a truly, truly cool record, so I do feel like a dad getting up and wedding singing,” Michael says self-deprecatingly. “But I really wanted to pay tribute to this man. I think he’s a great writer. This is ‘F.E.A.R.'”

Check it out below – and enjoy the sight of George Michael clearly having a blast on stage.