Where and when to join your nearest anti-Trump protest tonight

Burning up with impotent rage at Donald Trump’s decision to ban people from Muslim majority countries from entering America? At his attempts to deport people from said Muslim majority countries from America, even if they hold valid Visas? Feeling hot with shame at seeing Theresa May LITERALLY HOLDING HANDS with that dripping lump of orange candle wax in a shit tie? Lemme hear you quote Public Enemy and say: fight the power!
Wherever you are, if you’re feeling despair, you’re not alone. Over a million people have signed a petition to cancel his trip to the UK. You can also make your voice heard at ‘anti-Muslim ban’ marches around the country this evening. If you’re in London, you get two goes. Consult the guide below, make yourself a placard and tell pussy grabbing toss-bag Donald Trump to fuck off back to his weird gold tower.
London
Downing Street at 6pm today and at the US Embassy on Grosvenor Square at 11am on Saturday (February 4).
Preston
Harris Library at 6pm.
Newcastle
Grey’s Monument at 5.30pm.
Leeds
Dortmund Square at 5.30pm.
Sheffield
Sheffield Town Hall at 6pm.
Leicester
Haymarket Memorial Clock Tower at 5.30pm.
Nottingham
Old Market Square at 5.30pm.
Birmingham
Victoria Square, Waterloo Street at 6pm.
Manchester
Town hall, Albert Square at 6pm.
Bristol
College Green at 6pm.
Cambridge
Great St Mary’s, The University Church at 5pm.
York
Saint Helen’s Square at 5pm.
Liverpool
St George’s Hall at 6pm today.
Brighton
Town Hall at 6pm.
Exeter
Bedford Square at 6pm.
Portsmouth
Portsmouth Guildhall at 7pm.