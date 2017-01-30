Where and when to join your nearest anti-Trump protest tonight

Get involved.

Burning up with impotent rage at Donald Trump’s decision to ban people from Muslim majority countries from entering America? At his attempts to deport people from said Muslim majority countries from America, even if they hold valid Visas? Feeling hot with shame at seeing Theresa May LITERALLY HOLDING HANDS with that dripping lump of orange candle wax in a shit tie? Lemme hear you quote Public Enemy and say: fight the power!

Wherever you are, if you’re feeling despair, you’re not alone. Over a million people have signed a petition to cancel his trip to the UK. You can also make your voice heard at ‘anti-Muslim ban’ marches around the country this evening. If you’re in London, you get two goes. Consult the guide below, make yourself a placard and tell pussy grabbing toss-bag Donald Trump to fuck off back to his weird gold tower.

 

London

Downing Street at 6pm today and at the US Embassy on Grosvenor Square at 11am on Saturday (February 4).

 

Preston

Harris Library at 6pm.

 

Newcastle

Grey’s Monument at 5.30pm.

 

Leeds

Dortmund Square at 5.30pm.

 

Sheffield

Sheffield Town Hall at 6pm.

Leicester

Haymarket Memorial Clock Tower at 5.30pm.

 

Nottingham

Old Market Square at 5.30pm.

 

Birmingham

Victoria Square, Waterloo Street at 6pm.

 

Manchester

Town hall, Albert Square at 6pm.

 

Bristol

College Green at 6pm.

 

Cambridge

Great St Mary’s, The University Church at 5pm.

 

York

Saint Helen’s Square at 5pm.

 

Liverpool

St George’s Hall at 6pm today.

 

Brighton

Town Hall at 6pm.

 

Exeter

Bedford Square at 6pm.

 

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Guildhall at 7pm.

 