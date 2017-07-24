20 hilariously awful album covers redone with MS Paint

Remember Paint? The Microsoft Windows graphic programme that made everything look lurid and ridiculous? It’s being discontinued. Which is a massive shame. These MS Paint versions of classic album covers are brilliantly, insanely awful, in the best possible way. Thank Marc Fischer, a Chicagoan who starting collecting the best examples from various forums a few years back and continues to display them on his website Public Collectors. (H/T Ego Trip)

David Bowie – ‘Hunky Dory’

The Beatles – ‘Meet The Beatles!’

Einstürzende Neubauten – ‘Haus Der Lüge’

2Pac – ‘All Eyez On Me’

The Beatles – ‘Sgt. Pepper’s’

The Beatles – ‘Revolver’

Nas – ‘Illmatic’

Michael Jackson – ‘Thriller’

Led Zeppelin – ‘Led Zeppelin’

Kanye West – ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’

Iron Maiden – ‘Piece Of Mind’

The Jimi Hendrix Experience – ‘Are You Experienced’

Joy Division – ‘Unknown Pleasures’

Ghostface Killah – ‘Iron Man’

Dr Dre – ‘The Chronic’

The Beatles – ‘Rubber Soul’

Captain Beefheart – ‘Trout Mask Replica’

Kraftwerk – ‘Computer World’

Run-D.M.C. – ‘Run-D.M.C.’

Nirvana – ‘Nevermind’