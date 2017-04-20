¯\_(ツ)_/¯

They say there’s a holiday for everything these days. ‘International Sibling Day’, ‘International Unicorn Day’ – and who can forget ‘Sausage Week’? There’s nothing a marketing exec loves more than a random and unnecessary day of celebration to get trending on Twitter. Even your friendly neighbourhood stoner has one!

Today is 4/20, a day of showering praise upon the little green plant that’s to blame for many regrettable late night Chinese takeaways, Camden Market, and the straight-to-video Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa movie Mac + Devin Go To High School.

Why is the April 20 so special to stoners? Legend has it that in the early 1970s a group of Californian high schoolers called the ‘Waldos’ would go searching for a cannabis plant by a statue of the chemist Louis Pasteur at 4.20pm week after week. They smoked so much pot that 4:20 just became a code word for cannabis. When the Waldos befriended The Grateful Dead, the 4/20 story spread, and a beautiful holiday on the 20th day of the forth month of the year was born.

Whether you’re planning to head to Hyde Park to join the festivities or organising a last minute trip to Amsterdam, a solid ‘weed tunes’ playlist is essential. Pay proper homage to the Waldos with this collection of the greatest ever songs about smoking weed.

P.S. Obvs remember smoking weed is illegal and literally no-one at NME has ever gone anywhere near the stuff.

1. ‘Because I Got High’ – Afroman

In this great ode to stoner laziness, Afroman sings “If I don’t sell one copy, I’ll know why/‘Cause I’m high”. Ironically, he sold more than one million copies of the single in the US alone, and went platinum in eight countries.

2. ‘The Next Episode’ – Dr Dre feat. Snoop Dogg, Kurupt, Nate Dogg

“Hey… smoke weed erryday!”

3. ‘Young, Wild & Free’ – Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Bruno Mars

Are there any Snoop tracks that aren’t about weed? But really, the hook on this is banging.

4. ‘High By The Beach’ – Lana Del Rey

Not sure how to spend your 4/20? Take your cues from Lana. “All I wanted to do was get high by the beach/Get high, baby, baby, bye bye.” Great post-breakup music.

5. ‘Cigarettes and Cush’ – Stormzy feat. Kehlani

Stormzy + Kehlani = ultimate Netflix, bong and chill vibes. Definitely one for those of you holing up to celebrate 4/20.

6. ‘Habits’ – Tove Lo

Thanks to this track, we know that Tove Lo’s munchies snack of choice is Twinkies. We also know she has to stay high all the time, so…. that’s a fuck load of Twinkies.

7. ‘A-Yo’ – Lady Gaga

She’s smoking them all, she’s smoking them all! But save it for the celebrations – a few years ago Gaga admitted that after hip surgery she smoked 15 joints a day.

8. ‘Dooo it’ – Miley Cyrus

Brought to you by the former Disney Channel star who threw a weed theme birthday party for her fiance, and wore the dopest sequinned cannabis bodice on tour a few years back. Love you, Miley.

9. ‘James Joint’ – Rihanna

Rihanna would rather be smoking weed.

10. ‘Roll Another Number’ – Neil Young

Lovely, lazy country music for stoners. Probably not the best idea to roll and drive, though.

11. ‘Legalize It’ – Peter Tosh

This one’s for the 4/20 protesters among you. And with a snap general election looming, there may actually be some mileage in blasting this through your loud speakers on a spaced out walk through your local park.

12. ‘Mary Jane’ – Rick James

A lot of musicians claim to be in love with Mary Jane, but Rick James’s sultry post-funk tones make this dedication the sexiest.

13. ‘Pass That Dutch’ – Missy Elliott

Tina Fey immortalised this track as the Mean Girls anthem. Try listening to this whilst resisting the urge to strut down a school hallway.

14. ‘Moist Vagina’ – Nirvana

No one likes hearing the word “moist”, but it’s worth it to listen to Cobain screaming “marijuana” repeatedly, without explanation.

15. ‘Hash Pipe’ – Weezer

The roaring guitar riffs in this Weezer track mean it’s not the ideal choice if you’re feeling a little paranoid, but the teenage angst levels are hard to beat.

16. ‘Drugs’ – Lil Kim

Stoners aren’t exactly known for their high sex drive, but Lil Kim claims to be able to “feel the mist through the uterus”. Huh.

17. ‘Addicted’ – Amy Winehouse

21st Century dating, as explained by Amy Winehouse: “I’d rather have myself and smoke my homegrown/It’s got me addicted, does more than any dick did.”

18. ‘Let’s Go Get Stoned’ – Ray Charles

Judging by the release of this Coasters cover shortly afterwards, Ray Charles probably had one thing on his mind when he was released from prison.

19. ‘Hot Box’ – Laganja Estranja

A marijuana party hit from one of the world’s most famous drag queens. This girl’s got a hot box, and she wants you all to know about it.

20. ‘Get High Tonight’ – Busta Rhymes

Got work in the day? No problem. Play this when you wake up in anticipation of your evening 4/20 celebrations.