10 of 2002’s best debut albums

Celebrate a vintage year

The year 2002 saw some of the world’s best bands taking their first steps. Many of the year’s finest debuts are being peddled to this day, referenced by countless new acts and cited as game-changers worth celebrating. Some drew heaps of acclaim at the time. Others were panned, only to become instant commercial smashes or cult favourites years later.

As Interpol announce an anniversary tour for the classic ‘Turn On The Bright Lights’, we look back on the greatest debut albums turning 15 in 2017.