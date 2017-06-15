21 times Josh Homme looked like the absolute greatest

21 images

A photo tribute to the Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal man

Member of Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures and Eagles of Death Metal; friend to Arctic Monkeys and Iggy Pop; drummer; guitarist; singer; father; radio DJ; consummate entertainer.

Josh Homme is one of the absolute greatest, and if the above accolades aren’t enough proof of that, check out what Homme looks like in action – i.e. a total fucking don.