21 times Josh Homme looked like the absolute greatest

A photo tribute to the Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal man
Member of Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures and Eagles of Death Metal; friend to Arctic Monkeys and Iggy Pop; drummer; guitarist; singer; father; radio DJ; consummate entertainer.
Josh Homme is one of the absolute greatest, and if the above accolades aren’t enough proof of that, check out what Homme looks like in action – i.e. a total fucking don.
Josh Homme and Dave Grohl
Kicking things off at 2014’s Grammy Awards, here’s Josh Homme holding his Them Crooked Vultures bandmate Dave Grohl, with little to no apparent effort.
Homme as Bond
The next 007?
At Chicago’s Lollapalooza, 2013
Here he is, shredding onstage with Queens of the Stone Age. Look at his lil face.
Serving lewks
At the 2003 MTV VMAs, QOTSA smashed the red carpet with this motley crew look.
Onstage with Eagles of Death Metal
Behold as he drums for Jesse Hughes at Eagles of Death Metal’s show at LA’s Teragram Ballroom on October 19, 2015.
Homme’n’Hughes
They have a hug after, obviously.
Hat buddies
At 2010’s Coachella he ran into DJ Lance Rock of Yo Gabba Gabba and took this pic, defined mainly by its excellent hats.
A pair o’ legends
Here he is with his best pal Iggy Pop onstage at LA’s Grammy Museum, back in 2016.
Iggy Pop’s Post Pop Depression
The pair playing onstage is even better.
A-ok.
Meltdown Festival in 2014 found Homme playing a solo set and making an apt ‘perfect’ symbol with his hand.
Backlit Homme
Josh looks as radiant as the sun here, performing at the 24th Annual KROQ ‘Almost Acoustic Christmas’ at LA’s Shrine Auditorium, back in on December 7, 2013.
Preacher Homme
Just a pic of Homme summoning the spirit of rock, here.
Drummin’
With Eagles of Death Metal again – here he’s taking a breather between furious drum parts.
Papa Homme
At 2014’s Coachella now, Homme has his son, Orrin Ryder Homme, on his shoulders. The quintessential rockstar dad.
Homme at 2013’s iTunes Festival in London.
Here he is nailing a Queens Of The Stone Age performance.
Smokin’
This 2003 portrait, though.
Biker Homme.
Should’ve had a Sons of Anarchy cameo.
Vicar Homme
Halloween 2014, where QOTSA are rock’n’roll zealots.
Post Pop Depression vibes
Playing with Iggy Pop at Royal Albert Hall in 2016, he’s got a fine jacket, a fine haircut, and a group of adoring crowd members highlighting the above two facts.
Majestic
Doing what they call ‘The Smoulder’
Joshing about
Let’s finish with 2005’s Josh at Audmatic Ice Cream Social in LA’s Zanzabelle, where he’s sad-hugging a model giraffe, of course.