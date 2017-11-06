5 massive artists fighting back against ticket touts

In partnership with Yoti

There’s nothing worse than trying to buy tickets for your favourite band’s tour, only to find they’re all sold out and available at rip-off prices on dodgy touting websites. Here are five massive artists who are using their platform to thwart the touts so you can buy gig tickets at a fair price.

1. Adele

When Adele hit the road in 2016, it was her first tour in five years, so tickets were in super-high demand. The singer teamed up with Songkick to remove 18,000 “known or likely touts” from presale lists for her UK dates. “We have done everything within our power to get as many tickets as possible in the hands of the fans who have waited for years to see her live,” Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, said at the time.

2. Ed Sheeran

This July, the ‘Shape Of You’ singer cancelled 10,000 tickets that were being sold by touts at dramatically inflated prices. “Most ­profiteering companies heeded promoters’ warnings not to trade and resell tickets that would instantly be cancelled,” a spokesperson for Sheeran explained. “This resulted in 90% of tickets being delivered into fans’ hands at the face value. The process of analysing sales and cancelling tickets purchased for purposes for resale will continue until the tour takes place.”

3. Mumford and Sons

In 2015, the folk-rock superstars called for an end to secondary ticketing and touts in an impassioned open letter. “We need your help to win this battle,” the band wrote. “We urge you again to use face-value only secondary ticketing sites either to sell or buy tickets.”

4. Radiohead

Last year, Thom Yorke and co. introduced a limit of four tickets per person in a bid to clamp down on touts. They also made sure that the name of the purchaser appeared on each ticket, and photo ID was required on the night to gain entry to the band’s show.

5. Iron Maiden

In September 2016, the heavy metal legends introduced paperless ticketing in a bid to thwart the touts. The following March, they reported that the move had been enormously successful. The band said in a statement: “In November 2010 when tickets went on sale eight months in advance for Maiden’s 10-date 2011 summer UK arena tour, 6294 tickets appeared overnight on three of the biggest secondary ticketing platforms – Viagogo, Seatwave and Getmein – compared with just 207 tickets in 2016, all of which were listed only on Viagogo. With secondary ticketing much more developed now, the difference is probably much greater.” Go Maiden!

