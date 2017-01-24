9 things you didn’t know about Interpol’s ‘Turn on the Bright Lights’

8 /9

Paul Banks wasn’t meant to be the vocalist

With their inception, Interpol appeared to be made up of skilled instrumentalists, but no standout vocalist. That changed when Daniel Kessler, who himself considered providing vocals, convinced Banks to try out his own chops in a tiny rehearsal room. “I remember when he first started singing it, Carlos and I sort of turned around and made eye contact, we were like, ‘What the fuck?’” he told Paste. “For me it was definitely one of the great moments of our history. I can still say that that was one of the things that I’ll never forget.”

Credit: Ross Gilmore/Redferns