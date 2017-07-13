Age Of L.U.N.A and Anteros: the Under The Radar with Starling Bank gig in pictures

London's Omeara was the scene of the hottest gig in the capital last night as Age Of L.U.N.A. and Anteros slammed and grooved the London Bridge venue to rubble. Here's what happened.

Credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

Age Of L.U.N.A. and Anteros – two of the capital’s most hotly-tipped new bands snapping avidly at the heels of success. A double-bill was always going to be a riot, and sure enough the NME Under The Radar with Starling Bank show at Omeara in London Bridge last night (July 12) was, in the words of Age Of L.U.N.A.’s Kyote Noir, “more lit than Wireless”. Here, in pictures, is how the night kicked off…

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

‘Drunk’

Their intense and inventive mix of 90s Britpop, new wave and alt-disco drinking anthems kicked the night off hard. New single ‘Drunk’ was an indie disco noir built on bad booze and worse decisions (“I won’t be sweet and sober long”, Laura warns/promises), while ‘Fade To Grey’ was more Blondie than Visage.

Image credit: Ben Bentley/NME/Time Inc

‘Six Feet Deep’

Age Of L.U.N.A.’s set finished with Kyote and fellow rapper Butch leaping like rabid kittens and foot-sliding like a streetwise Four Tops through a final ‘Six Feet Deep’ while the crowd boo’d out for more. The age of L.U.N.A. is definitely upon us.

