Age Of L.U.N.A and Anteros: the Under The Radar with Starling Bank gig in pictures

London's Omeara was the scene of the hottest gig in the capital last night as Age Of L.U.N.A. and Anteros slammed and grooved the London Bridge venue to rubble. Here's what happened.
Age Of L.U.N.A. and Anteros – two of the capital’s most hotly-tipped new bands snapping avidly at the heels of success. A double-bill was always going to be a riot, and sure enough the NME Under The Radar with Starling Bank show at Omeara in London Bridge last night (July 12) was, in the words of Age Of L.U.N.A.’s Kyote Noir, “more lit than Wireless”. Here, in pictures, is how the night kicked off…
The gig
350 lucky punters won tickets to the first NME Under The Radar with Starling Bank show at Omeara in London Bridge, easily the best night of new music in town.
The fans
The fans warmed up for the night ahead with selfies on the terrace, or watching Andy Murray crash out of Wimbledon on the big screens.
The drinks
Entry came accompanied by the added hops-based pleasure of two free drinks tokens…
The food
…and some gratis munch from Cantina Carnitas – one of the excellent street food stalls on Flat Iron Square.
Anteros
First up were Anteros, the London neo-new wave four-piece with the ex-MTV Spain presenter singer (Laura Hayden) and the name of a Greek god.
‘Drunk’
Their intense and inventive mix of 90s Britpop, new wave and alt-disco drinking anthems kicked the night off hard. New single ‘Drunk’ was an indie disco noir built on bad booze and worse decisions (“I won’t be sweet and sober long”, Laura warns/promises), while ‘Fade To Grey’ was more Blondie than Visage.
‘Ring Ring’
Laura proved a dab hand at sultry Debbie Harry poses during ‘Ring Ring’ too, but also channeled the spirit of the mighty Echobelly for the hook overdose of (the rather presumptive) ‘Tell Me Over Breakfast’.
‘Anteros’
They closed with their calling card track ‘Anteros’, a glowering romantic epic in the vein of recent tour-mates White Lies that saw Laura on her knees, hammering away at a cymbal. A telling sign that this lot will soon be making big noises.
Age Of L.U.N.A.
Next came Age Of L.U.N.A., the London hip-hop/R&B crew putting the classic soul back into the UK rap scene and fresh from playing with Public Enemy and Anderson .Paak.
‘Blow Me Away’
Masters of slick raps, soulful vocals, casual choreography and the odd bark (from Kyote), they showed us the “L.U.N.A. two-step” and smothered Omeara in gorgeous A Tribe Called Quest vibes with ‘Blow Me Away’.
The big medley
Mid-set the trio broke into a quick-fire medley of “some dope shit that we grew up on”, including The Fugees’ ‘Ready Or Not’, Biggie’s ‘Machine Gun Funk’, ‘Islands In The Stream’ and Lauren Hill’s ‘Doo-Wop (That Thing)’.
Daniella Thomas
When she wasn’t breaking out her saxophone, singer Daniella Thomas is something of a next generation Lauren Hill herself, boasting a honeyed soul voice to rival the classic R&B greats.
‘Six Feet Deep’
Age Of L.U.N.A.’s set finished with Kyote and fellow rapper Butch leaping like rabid kittens and foot-sliding like a streetwise Four Tops through a final ‘Six Feet Deep’ while the crowd boo’d out for more. The age of L.U.N.A. is definitely upon us.
