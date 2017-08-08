How many did you already know about?
2017 has already been a cracking year for music, but there’s still several months to go. Here are the massive albums we can’t wait to get on the office stereo before the year’s out.
Grizzly Bear – ‘Painted Ruins’
When’s it due: August 18
What to expect: Early cuts of the Brooklyn-formed indie-rockers’ fifth album like ‘Mourning Sound’ and ‘Three Rings’ show their complex, meandering melodies have been amped up with beefier – and notably synthier – instrumentation, similar to the transformation Wild Beasts made for ‘Boy King’.
What they say: “It’s intentionally convoluted and kind of cross-referential, across different genres or different decades” – Chris Taylor, bass
Everything Everything – ‘A Fever Dream’
When’s it due: August 18
What to expect: The Manchester art-rock quartet’s fourth album centres less on the big things and more on our personal experiences of them. Of the singles so far, ‘Can’t Do’ is about dancing through writer’s block, while ‘Desire’ pummels instant-grat culture with sub-woofing synth.
What they say: “I feel like everyone’s talking about world events right now and I can’t really be bothered to be another one of them voices. I’d rather talk about more internal stuff than these huge things that no one can really claim to be a voice on” – Jonathan Higgs, vocals.
Queens of the Stone Age – ‘Villains’
When’s it due: August 25
What to expect: We’ve heard just one track from the seventh album by Josh Homme’s rock band: a crisp, bluesy banger produced by Mark Ronson, called ‘The Way You Used To Do’.
What they say: “What was most important to me was that we hold on to what’s important and let everything else go, because you can really only control one thing and that’s letting go” – Josh Homme
The War on Drugs – ‘A Deeper Understanding’
When’s it due: August 25
What to expect: More of the highway Springsteen vibes we loved so much on ‘Lost In The Dream’ from the sounds of it – check out the sublime new track ‘Holding On’.
What they say: Vocalist Adam Granduciel says it’s going to be “gooey, punchy, thick, big-sounding,” adding that it’s “a little different than some of the records we’ve made in the past, but the same general feeling in the music” – The War on Drugs
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – ‘Sketches of Brunswick East’
When’s it due: Soon…
What to expect: The third of five King Gizzard albums released in 2017, this jazzy one is inspired by Miles Davis’ ‘Sketches of Spain’ created in collaboration with NYC’s Mild High Club. It sounds a lot calmer than June’s nightmarish psych-spawn ‘Murder of the Universe’.
What they say: “It’s jazzy, it’s definitely not a jazz improvisation album. As much as I’d like it to be a jazz improvisation album, I think that would be fairly flattering. There is improvisation on this record. It’s a weird record” – frontman Stu Mackenzie.
Pvris – ‘All We Know of Heaven, All We Need of Hell’
When’s it due: August 25
What to expect: The Muse-supporting alt-rockers’ second album is no less dark than their first, from the early sounds of ‘Half’ and ‘What’s Wrong’.
What they say: “We wrote [our debut] ‘White Noise’ when I was 19 and we have all changed so much and experienced so much in the past 3 years at such a quick and intense rate. The music definitely reflects that” – frontwoman Lynn Gunnulfsen
LCD Soundsystem – ‘American Dream’
When’s it due: September 1
What to expect: The massive dance-punk record we’ve waited seven years for.
What they say: “It’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (I think it is, for sure, the happiest I’ve ever been making a record). So it will be sad in some ways to see it leave the house” – James Murphy.
Larry Bartleet
Mogwai – ‘Every Country’s Sun’
When’s it due: September 1
What to expect: The Scottish post-rock giants played this ninth album in full at a secret Primavera set in June, so you can find out for yourself on YouTube – but new singles ‘Coolverine’ and ‘Party In The Dark’ suggest more big, pensive stuff is in order.
What they say: “Our motivation for making music and the way we see music – other than having more access to trying different things – I still think we have quite an innocent view of music and definitely just do it to make the place sound a bit better.”
Susanne Sundfør – ‘Music for People in Trouble’
When’s it due: September 1
What to expect: The Norwegian singer’s new album is full of atmospheric balladry and features a John Grant collab called ‘Mountains’.
What she says: “We are living in a time of great changes. Everything is moving so rapidly, sometimes violently, sometimes dauntingly. I think a lot of people experience anxiety these days. I wanted to address these emotions on the album.”
Alvvays – ‘Antisocialites’
When’s it due: September 8
What to expect: Jangly indie and lyrical finesse from the Canadian band. New singles ‘In Undertow’ and ‘Dreams Tonite’ hint at different approaches to broken relationships, while live clips suggest ‘Plimsoll Punks’ is going to be a big one.
What they say: “This record is a fantasy breakup arc and my life nearly imitated art” – frontwoman Molly Rankin.
Rostam – ‘Half-Light’
When’s it due: September 8
What to expect: Baroque-pop beauties from the former Vampire Weekend member. ‘Bike Dream’ should give you some idea of its autumnal warmth.
What he says: “I had never stopped to figure out what [half-light] meant exactly. But when I read its definition, and found that it had a double meaning—that it referred to both dawn and dusk—I started to think of how those times of day are part of so many lyrics on this album.”
Superfood – ‘Bambino’
When’s it due: September 8
What to expect: Good vibes only. Funky cuts ‘Where’s the Bass Amp?’ and ‘Natural Supersoul’ have already wowed live audiences, alongside the great singles ‘Double Dutch’ and ‘I Can’t See’.
What they say: “We set out to record songs that we wanted to listen to when we got back from a night out or just something we would genuinely go to and play on iTunes. It was different kind of pressure than we have faced before” – frontman Dom Ganderton.
Inheaven – ‘Inheaven’
When’s it due: September 1
What to expect: A fantastic, grungy rock debut.
What they say: “Our biggest aim is to bring a sense of that old mystery of rock ‘n’ roll into the new age of today’s instantaneous and fast world” – singer and guitarist James Taylor.
The National – ‘Sleep Well Beast’
When’s it due: September 8
What to expect: In their new stuff, the godfathers of gloom have jacked up the indie pain and deepened the darkness: they’re sounding electric.
What they say: “We just stopped editing ourselves. We’ve become much more reckless. It’s been really liberating.”
Foo Fighters – ‘Concrete & Gold’
When’s it due: September 15
What to expect: Big rock tunes from big rock stars. ‘Run’, the massive lead single, sholud give you the right idea.
What they say: “I’ve been more excited for people to hear this record than any other record we’ve ever made” – frontman Dave Grohl.
Sløtface – ‘Try Not to freak Out’
When it’s due: September 15
What to expect: Politically conscious punk rock pitched somewhere between Paramore and early Brand New. The four-piece from Bergen, Norway, changed their named from Slutface due to “social media censorship”, but that’s done nothing to dull their coruscating pop-punk hooks.
They say: ‘[‘Magazine’] is a breakup song about breaking up with bad body image and unrealistic representations of human bodies in media. It’s fuelled by the back and forth of knowing that society creates unrealistic expectations regarding what people “should” look like” – singer Haley Shea.
Fall Out Boy – ‘Mania’
When it’s due: September 15
What to expect: Not the sugar-coated emo with which the Illinois band made their nae in the early noughties. The bruising, chopped-up EDM of lead single ‘Young and Menace’ ruffled some feathers online, while follow-up ‘Champion’ is slick electro-pop combined with the crunching guitars of old.
They say: “Sonically, we are sewing multiple eras of both our own band and own influences together in a way that is completely new to us through both the production and writing process” – bassist Pete Wentz.
The Horrors, ‘V’
When it’s due: September 22
What to expect: ‘V’ was a seminally creepy 80s sci-fi show and The Horrors’ use Roman numerals is equally ominous. ‘Machine’, taken from the album and released this year, lived up to the promise, pouring buckets of lovely, droning shoegaze sludge directly into the listeners’ earhole.
They say: “I think one of the few conscious decisions we made about what to come next was we wanted the first thing people heard to be challenging. We thought that was more important than having a song that was accessible” – frontman Faris Badwan.
Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Stranger in the Alps’
When it’s due: September 22
What to expect: The American singer-songwriter combines low, warm, rolling guitars with a cracked falsetto, riding the wave of young folk that the emerged with the likes of Maggie Rogers and Brit musician Billie Marten putting a wistful spin on the rugged old sound. No wonder that her sound bagged her a support slot with Conor Oberst’s band Bright Eyes last year.
She says: “[With this album] I wasn’t trying to be too lo-fi, too hi-fi, too self-serious, too disingenuous… I feel pretty confident that I’m finding my voice.”
The Killers – ‘Wonderful Wonderful’
When it’s due: September 22
What to expect: PLENTY O’BANGERS. THE WAR FOR THE PLANET OF THE BANGERS. This is the Las Vegas dons’ fifth album; Brandon told us that he was a little disappointed with its predecessor Battleborn, but the band released massive single ‘The Man’ this year and immediately put all that behind them, tearing up the pavement with a fantastically overblown funk-rock stut.
They say: “I’m turning it around. I’m turning the pen around on myself. I’m looking in the mirror on this record and focusing a lot on my own personal experiences. Instead of just drawing upon all these experiences and maybe using them in other songs, I am going straight for it with this and singing about my life and my family and that’s something different for me.”
Wolf Alice – ‘Visions of a Life’
When it’s due: September 29
What to expect: Songs from London four-piece Wolf Alice generally fall into two categories: massive punk blinders and more esoteric numbers that sound like being on Xanax under water. This follow-up to 2015 debut ‘My Love Is Cool’ trades more heavily on the former and will the soundtrack to a thousand teenage rebellions.
They say: “SHIT SHIT SHIT SHIT!” (a line from the album’s lead single ‘Yuk Foo’)
Cults – ‘Offering’
When it’s due: October 6
What to expect: Madeline Follin and Brian Oblivion, the New York duo that is Cults, were in a relationship when they started out, but split up around the time of their second album Static. They made the fairly decision to continue making music together and if that sounds heartbreaking, these wrenching dream-pop ballads will do nothing to dissuade you from your theory.
They say: “We realized we weren’t really in a relationship mindset anymore. So we asked each other, ‘What’s more important: This relationship or this band?’ We both said ‘this band’ at the same time. It was the logical choice” – Brian Oblivion.
Kelela
What to expect: Warp signee Kelela has been compared to both Solange and Bjork, which should tell you something about the way her work Björk combines classic, cool R&B songwriting with throbbing, experimental, electronic sounds. Have a go with first single ‘LMK, which starts off conventionally enough, before sliding into fantastic chaos like Grimes Usher at karaoke.
She says: “I’m in love. It’s crazy and beautiful. So [the new album] is definitely more hopeful [than my previous work]. It speaks to how I feel. I remember feeling nervous about whether or not my sound was inherently like ‘sad girl.’ Or, ‘What’s gonna happen when I’m not sad?’ But I realized that actually there’s a bit of sad girl even in my happiest songs.”
Liam Gallagher – ‘As You Were’
When it’s out: October 6
What to expect: He’s back! The gobby Gallagher’s been on fighting form, setting himself apart from brother Noel by assuring anyone who would listen that his new album is absolutely – resolutely, undoubtedly – dedicated to rock’n’roll. The pounding ‘Wall of Glass’ put paid to this promise, but the lilting, alt-folk ballad (“The cops are taking over / While everyone’s in yoga”) was something of curveball. Welcome back, Liam, you big ol’ conundrum.
He says: “I’m not angry at life, like, ‘Oh, my fucking life should have turned out like this.’ I’ve had a fucking great life and still have. I’m just angry at… I dunno, fuck knows. I’ve still got fucking fire in my belly and soon as that microphone is there I’m ready to fucking spit the words out. It’s called passion.”
Kele Okereke, ‘Fatherland’
When it’s out: October 6
What to expect: Probably not the howling post-punk angst of Bloc Party’s early work, if Kele’s recent interviews about the ways in which he’s mellowed since becoming a father are anything to go by. He teamed up with Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander for the gentle ‘Grounds For Resentment’, which features a great big lovely parping sax solo in the middle. Smooth FM on the phone for you, Kele.
He says: “I’ve been moving away from playing the guitar to exploring more electronic textures, but this record is the opposite of that. It’s something that is very intimate and it’s really for my dad.”
Beck, ‘Colors’
When it’s out: October 13
What to expect: Lots of speculation around this one, which has been said to sound like The Strokes. In fact, there’s much excitement about 10th album from the Californian alt-pop genius that the internet exploded when an eagle-eyed fan spotted a pre-order page for ‘Colour’. For his part, the man himself has promised that it’ll be upbeat and poppy and ain’t nobody got a problem with that.
He says: “[The album is] simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling. Those are the hardest. This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
When it’s out: November 9
What to expect: Masterful guitar rock that sounds like a slightly more mature Oasis, if the previous High Flying Birds albums are anything to go by. Noel was reportedly tweaking and refining the album even as it was being mixed; he’s not a man prone to overthinking things, so this level of scrutiny has been billed a new way of working for him. Excitingly, it will see his and Liam’s album going head-to-head.
He says: “I’m not sure I’ll make another record another way [from now on]. “It’s brilliant and like I say, the record sounds better for [being so perfected], which I’m sure you’ll agree with when you hear it!”
Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett
When it’s out: Later this year
What to expect: Apart from loads of hair, you can bet your bottom dollar on breezy, rough-and-ready guitar pop. The duo, who have both released fantastic albums in the last year, have embarked on a joint tour, combining their slacker-pop forces to create… like, medium effort pop?
They say: “We started bumping into each other on the festival circuit all around the wide world and we became friends. He hit me up when he was coming to Melbourne next and said he thought we could work together” – Courtney Barnett
St Vincent
When it’s out: October
What to expect: It’ll be pretty heavy. Not in terms of music – that’ll probably develop the fantastically complex, yet catchy and light electropop that we’ve come to expect from Annie Clark – but in terms of themes, as she recently promised that the album will draw thematically on the current batshit state of the world.
She says: “I think it’ll be the deepest, boldest work I’ve ever done. I feel the playing field is really open for creative people to do whatever you want, and that risk will be rewarded – especially now that we have such high stakes from a political and geopolitical standpoint.”
Jessie Ware
When it’s out: Later this year
What to expect: If lead single ‘Midnight’ is anything to go by, we can expect a massive step up from the already fantastic London R&B singer. The track opens with her usual brand of sultry neo-soul, before blossoming into an extraordinarily lush pop banger that cribs form Frank Ocean’s ‘Super Rich Kids’/Elton John’s ‘Benny and the Jets’ (depending on your age), fizzing with ambient production.
She says: “‘Midnight’ “is the song I’ve always wanted to be able to sing but perhaps didn’t have the confidence until now.”
Sky Ferreira, ‘Masochism’
When it’s out: Later this year
What to expect: That title might change – it’s not been officially announced, just gleaned via an interview with Dazed – but does hint at the potentially dark tone of this long-anticipated follow-up to 2013’s Night Time, My Time. She’s been working the record with Bobby Gillespie, so perhaps the Primal Scream frontman has been giving her lessons in doing your own thing, in your own time.
She says: “I refuse to put out something that isn’t honest. It’s not something that I can force out. If I was to do it any sooner I either would have been compromising myself & anyone listening.”
Astroid Boys, ‘Broke’
When it’s out: September 29
What to expect: The Cardiff collective, headed up by frontmen Benji and Traxx – thought not related, they are very much the Gallagher brothers of the admittedly not crowded field f Welsh grime punk – combine crunching nu-metal riffs with grime beats and politically conscious lyrics. Their latest track, ‘Dirt’, will make you want to break stuff (and that’s a good thing_).
They say: “It’s a very, very woke album. It’s very conscious, but at the same time it’s got flavours. We like to have a good time so some of the songs are just grime bangers that make you want to jump up and shout. But we’re speaking a lot of truth too” – rapper Traxx.