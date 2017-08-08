When it’s out: October 13

What to expect: Lots of speculation around this one, which has been said to sound like The Strokes. In fact, there’s much excitement about 10th album from the Californian alt-pop genius that the internet exploded when an eagle-eyed fan spotted a pre-order page for ‘Colour’. For his part, the man himself has promised that it’ll be upbeat and poppy and ain’t nobody got a problem with that.

He says: “[The album is] simple and uplifting and galvanising, where the spirit moves you, that kind of feeling. Those are the hardest. This new record I focused on that feeling. It’s the easiest to fail at. Or to come off on one hand disingenuous, or on the other hand just trite, or, you know, there’s that fine line between platitude and just the truth. And that fine line between making a big commotion and a bunch of movement and just actual unadulterated joy.”