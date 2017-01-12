27 Albums Turning 20 in 2017

Thomas Smith

20 years ago, the world was a very different place. Clinton and Blair came into office. Princess Diana died. We cloned a sheep! It was a time of change, upheaval and innovation, and 1997's music certainly reflected that. Game-changing dance records, legacy-cementing classics, endless innovation and the mainstream end of Britpop were the flavour of the year, and in 2017 these revered albums will turn 20 years old. Time to feel old.