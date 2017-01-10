Rebel Rebel: amazing David Bowie tattoos to inspire you

One year ago today, music, fashion and culture icon David Bowie died, just days after his final album ‘Blackstar’ was released. Recent tribute concerts have been remembering his arsenal of hits, and documentary The Last Five Years was a heartbreaking insight into Bowie’s last two albums.

But if you want to remember Bowie in a more permanent way, you may have considered an inking inspired by the great man. From the classic ‘Aladdin Sane’ lightning bolt to obscure ‘Blackstar’ tributes, there’s a multitude of directions you can go in, but here are some of the best we’ve seen on the internet so far.

Starman

Space was a big theme in Bowie’s songs – so why not try something that incorporated that into your next tat?

Ziggy

Some say Bowie’s Ziggy era was his best. Really, you could present a compelling argument for most eras of Bowie, but this particular one produced plenty of stunning portraits.

He was the nazz. Client's reference. #ziggystardust #bowietattoo A photo posted by Steve Fawley (@stevefawleytattoos) on Jul 18, 2016 at 5:18am PDT

The Bolt

Obviously, the bolt is a favourite. It’s clean, simple, and looks fucking cool. But if you feel like mixing it up ever so slightly, there’s ways to do it your way – from silhouettes to mad surreal designs.

Bowie Forever ⚡ A photo posted by Katharine Benjamin (@katharinebenj) on Sep 28, 2016 at 8:04am PDT

Ground control to Major Tom . The B day, #bowie #bowietattoo A photo posted by mirton (@mirton) on Jan 5, 2017 at 3:49pm PST

When I tattooed a spaceman on my brother @chapters_of_noah #ziggy A photo posted by Rebecca Vincent (@rebecca_vincent_tattoo) on Oct 25, 2016 at 6:30am PDT

3D Ziggy for Elise, thanks and have fun visiting #Portland! A photo posted by 🔵 Dave 🔴 (@winstonthewhale) on Mar 11, 2016 at 6:17pm PST

Low

Think ‘Low’ is Bowie’s masterpiece? Well this person has a cool interpretation of the artwork tattooed on them.

My last tattoo of the year and it makes sense it would be a Bowie tattoo. The world agrees its been a shit year so Let's put 2016 behind us and make this new year one for the history books! #bowietattoo #dotwork #dotworktattoo A photo posted by Florence SC Tattoo Artist (@munstersincorporated) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:08pm PST

Labyrinth

If you love Bowie but want to steer away from the cliches, why not take inspiration from his creepy-ass Labyrinth character, The Goblin King.

Lyrics

One of the icon’s lines will always provide a classy tribute.

By: @laurathedrawer #383tattoogc A photo posted by 383 Tattoo / Universal Ink (@383tattoogc) on Jul 11, 2016 at 1:12am PDT

Thank you Samantha! #bowietattoo A photo posted by Aimée Lou (@aimeeloutattoo) on Apr 12, 2016 at 1:33pm PDT

Tribute #davidbowie #bowietattoo #bowie A photo posted by Leslie Davisson (@eldeefoto) on Mar 13, 2016 at 10:45am PDT

Blackstar

His final album was a heartbreaking farewell, though it provided some of his most striking visuals for years.