Rebel Rebel: amazing David Bowie tattoos to inspire you

One year ago today, music, fashion and culture icon David Bowie died, just days after his final album ‘Blackstar’ was released. Recent tribute concerts have been remembering his arsenal of hits, and documentary The Last Five Years was a heartbreaking insight into Bowie’s last two albums.
But if you want to remember Bowie in a more permanent way, you may have considered an inking inspired by the great man. From the classic ‘Aladdin Sane’ lightning bolt to obscure ‘Blackstar’ tributes, there’s a multitude of directions you can go in, but here are some of the best we’ve seen on the internet so far.
Starman
Space was a big theme in Bowie’s songs – so why not try something that incorporated that into your next tat?
Ziggy
Some say Bowie’s Ziggy era was his best. Really, you could present a compelling argument for most eras of Bowie, but this particular one produced plenty of stunning portraits.
The Bolt
Obviously, the bolt is a favourite. It’s clean, simple, and looks fucking cool. But if you feel like mixing it up ever so slightly, there’s ways to do it your way – from silhouettes to mad surreal designs.
Low
Think ‘Low’ is Bowie’s masterpiece? Well this person has a cool interpretation of the artwork tattooed on them.
Labyrinth
If you love Bowie but want to steer away from the cliches, why not take inspiration from his creepy-ass Labyrinth character, The Goblin King.
Lyrics
One of the icon’s lines will always provide a classy tribute.
Blackstar
His final album was a heartbreaking farewell, though it provided some of his most striking visuals for years.