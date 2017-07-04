Amazon Prime Day: What is it? When is it? What are the best deals?

You stand to save loads of money when Amazon Prime day comes around, on July 10-11.

Amazon Prime Day is the internet sales giant’s annual drive to get rid of extra stock by churning out amazing new deals every few minutes. Like Black Friday, but specific to Amazon, this day of sales will have you chained to your computer or phone waiting for the pricetags on your wishlist to be slashed. Here’s the deals to expect, and how to make the most of them – we’ll be updating this page on the day, minute by minute, so you don’t miss out on any amazing deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Now in its third year, Amazon Prime Day is a day in July dedicated to special offers and deals on products sold by Amazon. Limited numbers of items will be sold in flash sales – this is often where you’ll find the best offers. New offers will be added as often as every five minutes, and we’ll be updating this page with the best new deals throughout the day.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

July 10-11. It starts at 6pm on Monday July 10 and runs until the end of Tuesday 11.

Do I need to be a Prime member to access the deals?

No, but Prime members will be shown the ‘lightning deals’ half an hour before everyone else. This means the best offers could be completely bought up before non-Prime members even have a chance to see them.

You can, however, sign up for a free Prime trial in advance of Prime day to see what the benefits are like and to get a chance at getting those exclusive offers on Prime Day. After the trial period ends you’ll automatically be billed for a Prime subscription unless you cancel it.

Outside of lightning deals are Spotlight deals. These tend to have much more stock and will sit more prominently on Amazon’s website throughout the day, and they’re often a great place to check for large tech items like TVs, laptops and games consoles.

Do students get better deals?

Yes. If you sign up for Amazon Student through your university, you’ll get the first six months of Prime free, and then you’ll only pay £39 per year, rather than the £79 normal Prime subscription. With a Prime subscription you’ll get free one-day delivery, free access to Amazon’s Instant Video Prime library, and the opportunity to get a super-cheap Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

What are the best Amazon Prime Day deals?

We’ll keep this page updated with the best deals as they arrive, at 6pm on Monday, July 10.

Ahead of Prime Day, there are sales every day from July 5. See them below:

July 5 – Voice deals

July 6 – Amazon Music

July 7 – Prime Video

July 8 – Everyday Essentials

July 9 – Reading with Prime

July 10 – Prime Day begins 6pm.

To get notified of sales as soon as they come in, download the Amazon App and add items you’re interested in to your list. You’ll get a push if they go on sale.