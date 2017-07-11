Gamers – get a load of this

Amazon Prime Day 2017 is in full swing and there are offers everywhere – we’ve rounded up some of the best Prime Day offers already, but here are the best of the videogame ones – some of which are absolute steals compared to normal prices.

Consoles

1. Xbox One S bundles

There are two deals here that stand out.

You’ll need to sign up for a free trial of Prime membership to bag the best bundle: you can get 39% off today only (July 11) It’s the Xbox One S (500GB) with Forza Horizon 3 + Minecraft + Chatpad & Headset + second controller.

Cost: £179.99 (was £296.21).

The second bundle doesn’t require Prime. This price for this one is down 18%. You get two things with this one: Xbox One S (500GB) and Forza Horizon 3.

Cost: £203.79 (was £249.99).

2. PlayStation 4 bundles

There’s just one great bundle here, but it’s more expensive than the Xbox ones. You’ll get 22% off the Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) Pro + Horizon Zero Dawn + Wipeout + Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

Cost: £349.99 (was £447.73).

3. Nintendo Switch

Not really a sale, but the Nintendo Switch is finally back in stock in time for Prime Day. Zelda: Breath of the Wild is in stock too, but for £58.

Cost: £279.99

Games

31% off one of the most acclaimed RPGs of the past few years. Grimes has been known to play.

Cost: £19.99 (was £28.88)

10% off this bundle, which gives you Microsoft’s bulky shooter and an extra Xbox controller.

Cost: £49.99 (was £55.70)

61% off this recent game, which you can play on both Xbox and PC.

Cost: £24.99 (was £64.85)

Subscriptions

There’s 48% off this card – a bargain that gives you £10 spending credit for games on your Xbox account, as well as giving you the ability to bolt a further three free months onto your Xbox Live subscription. NB: you can only get one of these per customer.

Cost: £12.99 (was £24.99)

45% off this incredibly generous offer. It nets you more than a year of Playstation Plus membership – meaning loads of multiplayer time, exclusive discounts – and, over the 15 months, 30 free games (2 per month).

Cost: £29.99 (was £54.98)