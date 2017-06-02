“Nailed it” – Fans react after Arcade Fire unleash new single ‘Everything Now’

'Talking Heads meets Abba'

Arcade Fire fans around the world rejoiced last night as the much-loved band finally unveiled their latest creation, ‘Everything Now’.

The jaunty comeback track – taken from their upcoming fifth album of the same name – is particularly notable for its stellar production credits, which reveal contributions from Daft Punk‘s lesser-spotted Thomas Bangalter and Pulp‘s Steve Mackey. This latest A-list link-up continues Arcade Fire’s good run of recruiting big names for their lead singles – let’s not forget how they managed to persuade David Bowie and LCD Soundsystem‘s James Murphy to contribute vocals and production for ‘Reflektor’.

Decked out in svelte black jumpsuits for ‘Everything Now”s Death Valley-set video, the Win Butler-led ensemble also launched the new track and album with a secret set at Primavera last night ahead of their main headline slot at the Barcelona festival later today (June 2) – just because they could, you see.

If you’re yet to wrap your ears around ‘Everything Now’ and its poppier-than-Rice-Krispies rhythms, check out the song and its accompanying video below.

Needless to say, the Arcade Fire Stans were quick to register their pleasure at the new track in the aftermath of its unveiling, which marked the band’s first release of new material since the Mavis Staples collaboration ‘I Give You Power’.

Jesus, Ross.

Not everyone was best pleased, though. Here’s Patrick’s hot take on ‘Everything Now’, for instance:

Meanwhile, it also appears that Radio 2 DJ and that Geography supply teacher you had for an oddly-long time in Year 9, Jeremy Vine, referred to Arcade Fire as a “brilliant new band” during his show this morning – despite the fact that the band have just celebrated their 16th year of existence.

Oh, Jeremy.

The most important thing to take away from this whole experience, however, is the fact that Arcade Fire are back, sounding like ABBA, and appearing ready to reinstate the position at guitar music’s top table. Welcome back, folks.