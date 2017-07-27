If you ask Brits which year they remember the fondest in modern history, we reckon that 2012 would rank highly in the results. The Stone Roses were back playing live shows and The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations gave us numerous days off work, And most importantly, London hosted the Olympics and Paralympics.

Although sceptics look back at the summer bonanza as a waste of money and a missed opportunity to promote healthy lifestyles to kids, there’s no denying that we put on one hell of a show. Trainspotting director Danny Boyle’s Opening Ceremony, which took place five years ago today, July 27 2012, was a love letter to some of this nation’s most enduring gifts to the world: the NHS, the Industrial Revolution, Shakespeare, Harry Potter and – yeah! – the Arctic Monkeys.

Read more: Complete The Lyrics: Arctic Monkeys

Boyle couldn’t put on a show without inviting arguably the most influential indie band in the last decade to the party, and the Sheffield lads convened on the Olympic Stadium to play their breakout hit ‘I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor’ and an homage to The Beatles with a slinking cover of ‘Abbey Road’s ‘Come Together’, which you can watch in full below.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

There’s no such fondness for comedian Russell Brand’s cover of ‘I Am The Walrus’ from the ceremony though, which, to put it simply, was dogshit.