You’re going to want this Back To The Future toy

Just don’t try riding it down to the shops

We all remember the intense disappointment of waking up on the morning of October 21, 2015 – global Back To The Future Day, the date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown travelled forward in time to in the futuristic second film in the franchise – racing to our laptops, logging onto Amazon and trying to order our hoverboards. Only to find that, twenty-seven years after BTTF2 promised us a world without the need for roads and with wheel-free levitating skateboards readily available, humanity had barely perfected the hovermower.

Well be heartened, wannabe air-surfers of the planet Earth! Your wildest Back To The Future fantasies may not be far off. Comic book store Worlds Apart in Liverpool have posted a video of a new toy in stock that sees the world of BTTF2 inch infinitesimally closer to reality. Yes, it’s a miniature DeLorean time machine THAT LEVITATES. Okay, we’re still some way away from it transporting you through time so that you can try to stop your mum getting off with you and it probably won’t take your weight if you want to use it as a substitute hoverboard, but at least the world looks like it’s heading in the right direction for a change…