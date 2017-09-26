All the bands who’ve split up in 2017

Farewell The Maccabees, Wild Beasts, Stornoway and HIM…

With Wild Beasts deciding to “leave this orbit” next year like a helium-indie Cassini, music in 2017 is turning into a virtual Adele album of break-ups. Under the radar, we’ve bid a fond farewell to instrumental hip-hop duo Friendzone and US boyband Mindless Behaviour, and it’s been a lonely Uber to Dumper Central for Las Vegas’ The Cab. Metal has taken a beating, with Amoral, Hail Of Bullets, Heaven’s Basement, Textures, Xerath and (sniff) Spawn Of Possession all falling into the grasping claws of eternity. And South Korean girlband Wonder Girls have done a runner before their day-glo kiddie pop vibe is dampened somewhat by peninsula-wide nuclear conflagration.

But what of the bigger names? Well, we lost A Tribe Called Quest, Mobb Deep, Audioslave and Linkin Park due to the deaths of various members, but here are the bands we’ve consciously decided to call it a day in 2017. Long may they reissue, repackage and reform in five years’ time for a hefty festival cheque, when us ungrateful bastards finally appreciate them.

Black Sabbath

Not averse to the lengthy hiatus and the cash-in reunion, Black Sabbath disbanded at the end of The End – their final tour which wrapped up in their hometown of Birmingham in February. Although Tommy Iommi has kept the crypt door open to one-off shows in the future. Maybe an album. Who knows, maybe another farewell tour…

Chairlift

Having never quite lived up to their initial hype, and with founder member Aaron Pfenning leaving to start a solo career back in 2010, Colorado’s Chairlift finally stalled last December and split after a final tour at the start of 2017.

The Dillinger Escape Plan

Most famous outside hardcore circles for the time frontman Greg Puciato shat in a towel and threw it at the crowd at Reading 2002, TDEP finally hit the fan this year, having reached “a thematic conclusion to the band” after their sixth album ‘Dissociation’. They almost had a tragic end too, when a truck smashed into their tourbus in Poland on the final tour, but luckily escaped unharmed.

Stornoway

Arguably the coolest birdwatchers on the planet, folk poppers extraordinaire Stornoway went out on a high akin to glimpsing a Red-Crowned Crane in March, on the back of their celebrated third album ‘Bonxie’. There wasn’t a dry welly in the house.

HIM

“HIM has run its unnatural course,” read a statement announcing the split of Finnish metal gods HIM in March. “We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key,” they continued. How they did in the Crystal Dome was not revealed.

The Maccabees

The quiversome indie heroes were on the brink of major festival headline status before they – rather bafflingly – called it a day with three stupendous Ally Pally gigs in July. Singer Orlando Weeks has since released a soundtrack to a children’s book.

Staind

Like a warning shot across Japan, Staind threatened to reform in 2017, playing an acoustic show at a charity golf tournament, which certainly made a change from the O2. Thankfully, three days later, singer Aaron Lewis declared that Staind would not be reforming, presumably sensing that a new tour might be enough to tip the world over the edge into full-on Armageddon.