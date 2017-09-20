Get on these quick

Packing to go to your new halls is tough as hell. Your clothes, plenty of bedding, Tim the Teddy bear (shh, we won’t tell anyone) and your banging record collection are already sorted – obviously. But one thing you can’t forget is a bluetooth speaker to blast some of your favourite music out of.

There’s a lot of choice out there, so we’ve whittled down the best deals on these elite Bluetooth speakers for you to light up your new digs and get the party well and truly started.

ZOEE S1

How much: £15.99

Where from: Amazon

Key attributes: Light and portable, also has a Radio receiver, looks pretty damn cool.

What to blast out of it: Sløtface’s riotous, punk triumph ‘Try Not To Freak Out’. There’s your party starter, right there.

Anker Soundcore

How much: £29.99

Where from: Amazon

Key attributes: Great battery life, big Bluetooth range, dead easy to operate.

What to blast out of it: Pale Waves dreamy second single, ‘Television Romance’, which just got a fancy new video, too.

Betron KBS08

How much: £13.95

Where from: Amazon

Key attributes: Ideal for portable listenable, has a built in microphone for making calls, a big ol’ bass setting.

What to blast out of it: Sofi Tukker’s new single ‘Best Friend’ is ideal for those late summer cans down the park. Watch out for when the bass kicks in.

iClever Mini Portable Travel Speaker

How much: £16.99

Where from: Amazon

Key attributes: Its sound carries throughout the room, backup AUX cord if Bluetooth packs up, lightweight and easy to transport.

What to blast out of it: Park Hotel’s ‘Go West’ is a seismic and funky banger that’ll light up your pre-drinks.

ToHayie IPX6 Outdoor

How much: £20.99

Where from: Amazon

Key attributes: Waterproof, powerful battery life, sturdy – so will survive any drops (probably).

What to blast out of it: Idles debut album ‘Brutalism’ perfectly suits this chunky but powerful speaker.