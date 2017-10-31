Time to get spooky

Halloween season is upon us, and that means one thing: it’s time to wear the “spooky” costume that’ll get you the most likes on Instagram.

And celebs are no different from us; only sometimes they have the means to take their costumes above and beyond what will usually suffice for the standard Halloween piss-up. Here’s a round up of all the best celeb costumes from this year:

Josh Homme and Matt Helders

Josh Homme went all out as The Joy of Painting’s late host Bob Ross, whereas Arctic Monkey’s drummer dressed as Queen’s Brian May:

Look who is out tonight 🙂 #villainsworldtour #matthelders #joshhomme @troyvanleeuwen #bobross #brianmay A post shared by Andreas Neumann (@neumanvision) on Oct 29, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Romy Croft

The xx’s Romy got in the spirit of things as a “catastrophe cowgirl”.

Catastrophe cowgirl 🕸 . 📸 @hannahmarshall_______ A post shared by Romy (@romythexx) on Oct 29, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

Lady Gaga

In her own words, Gaga kept it “classic” this year, as a sheet ghost.

Bruce Willis

Samuel L. Jackson snapped this picture of Bruce Willis and his assistant dressed up as the terrifying Grady twins from ‘The Shining’.

Nas

The rapper dressed up as legendary comedian Richard Pryor before heading out to a club event.

Rich About to hit these streets A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 28, 2017 at 11:28pm PDT

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress may have just won Halloween, with her tongue in cheek reference to her character’s demise in 1995 film ‘Seven’ (when Paltrow’s character’s head is sent to her husband in a box).

🎃 A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:18am PDT

Jason Derulo

A Game of Thrones fan, Jason Derulo went all out as The Night King:

@maximmag Halloween party prep. Night king 😈#whitewalkers #gameofthrones A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:07am PDT

Charli XCX

Charli went as Jane Fonda’s titular character Barbarella from the 60s science fiction film:

Alana Haim

Baby Haim got into the (not so) spooky spirit dressing as Baz Luhrmann’s Juliet.

✨wherefore art thou✨ A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bey and J always manage to absolute nail couples costumes; but this year they even out did themselves, transforming into Lil’ Kim and Notorious BIG:

Halsey and G-Eazy

The couple donned their best 1920s garms, dressing as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby from The Great Gatsby.

Gatsby & Daisy A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

Ellie Goulding

The singer paid tribute to country icon Dolly Parton in her costume:

I love you Dolly! ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:36pm PDT

Jessica Alba

Alba shared a photo of her and pal Kelly Sawyer dressed as Juno and Paulie from cult comedy film ‘Juno’.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

Adele

Fans aren’t entirely sure what Adele is supposed to be – perhaps a character ‘Hocus Pocus’ or a glam clown – but they’re loving her look anyway:

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️ A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Oct 29, 2017 at 2:20am PDT

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

The actors paid homage to ‘Fight Club’, dressing as Marta Singer and Tyler Durden.

1st rule of fight club. A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

Will Poulter

The ‘Detroit’ and ‘The Revenant’ actor finally saved in after years of comparisons, and dressed as bully Sid from ‘Toy Story’.

Eric Andre

Comedian Eric Andre went all out with his Cardi B look:

Swipe left to see my Halloween costume 🎃 @iamcardib A post shared by Eric Andre (@ericfuckingandre) on Oct 27, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Dua Lipa

In a double-whammy, Dua performed dressed as Harry Potter in Hamburg:

Hamburg, 27.10.2017, The self-titled tour, Halloween Special ⚡️ // shot by @pixielevinson A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on Oct 28, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

And also appeared at another event dressed as Lydia Deetz from ‘Beetlejuice’: