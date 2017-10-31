Halloween 2017: the best celebrity costumes

By

Time to get spooky

Halloween season is upon us, and that means one thing: it’s time to wear the “spooky” costume that’ll get you the most likes on Instagram.

And celebs are no different from us; only sometimes they have the means to take their costumes above and beyond what will usually suffice for the standard Halloween piss-up. Here’s a round up of all the best celeb costumes from this year:

Josh Homme and Matt Helders

Josh Homme went all out as The Joy of Painting’s late host Bob Ross, whereas Arctic Monkey’s drummer dressed as Queen’s Brian May:

Look who is out tonight 🙂 #villainsworldtour #matthelders #joshhomme @troyvanleeuwen #bobross #brianmay

A post shared by Andreas Neumann (@neumanvision) on

Romy Croft

The xx’s Romy got in the spirit of things as a “catastrophe cowgirl”.

Catastrophe cowgirl 🕸 . 📸 @hannahmarshall_______

A post shared by Romy (@romythexx) on

Lady Gaga

In her own words, Gaga kept it “classic” this year, as a sheet ghost.

Bruce Willis

Samuel L. Jackson snapped this picture of Bruce Willis and his assistant dressed up as the terrifying Grady twins from ‘The Shining’.

Nas

The rapper dressed up as legendary comedian Richard Pryor before heading out to a club event.

Rich About to hit these streets

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

The actress may have just won Halloween, with her tongue in cheek reference to her character’s demise in 1995 film ‘Seven’ (when Paltrow’s character’s head is sent to her husband in a box).

🎃

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

 

Jason Derulo

A Game of Thrones fan, Jason Derulo went all out as The Night King:

@maximmag Halloween party prep. Night king 😈#whitewalkers #gameofthrones

A post shared by Jason (@jasonderulo) on

Charli XCX

Charli went as Jane Fonda’s titular character Barbarella from the 60s science fiction film:

Alana Haim

Baby Haim got into the (not so) spooky spirit dressing as Baz Luhrmann’s Juliet.

✨wherefore art thou✨

A post shared by HAIM (@haimtheband) on

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

Bey and J always manage to absolute nail couples costumes; but this year they even out did themselves, transforming into Lil’ Kim and Notorious BIG:

Halsey and G-Eazy

The couple donned their best 1920s garms, dressing as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby from The Great Gatsby. 

Gatsby & Daisy

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

Ellie Goulding

The singer paid tribute to country icon Dolly Parton in her costume:

I love you Dolly! ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Jessica Alba

Alba shared a photo of her and pal Kelly Sawyer dressed as Juno and Paulie from cult comedy film ‘Juno’.

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Adele

Fans aren’t entirely sure what Adele is supposed to be – perhaps a character ‘Hocus Pocus’ or a glam clown – but they’re loving her look anyway:

Happy Early Halloween & Happy Birthday Gorgeous ❤️

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

The actors paid homage to ‘Fight Club’, dressing as Marta Singer and Tyler Durden.

1st rule of fight club.

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Will Poulter

The ‘Detroit’ and ‘The Revenant’ actor finally saved in after years of comparisons, and dressed as bully Sid from ‘Toy Story’.

Eric Andre

Comedian Eric Andre went all out with his Cardi B look:

Swipe left to see my Halloween costume 🎃 @iamcardib

A post shared by Eric Andre (@ericfuckingandre) on

Dua Lipa

In a double-whammy, Dua performed dressed as Harry Potter in Hamburg:

Hamburg, 27.10.2017, The self-titled tour, Halloween Special ⚡️ // shot by @pixielevinson

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) on

And also appeared at another event dressed as Lydia Deetz from ‘Beetlejuice’: