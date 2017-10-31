Halloween 2017: the best celebrity costumes
Time to get spooky
Halloween season is upon us, and that means one thing: it’s time to wear the “spooky” costume that’ll get you the most likes on Instagram.
And celebs are no different from us; only sometimes they have the means to take their costumes above and beyond what will usually suffice for the standard Halloween piss-up. Here’s a round up of all the best celeb costumes from this year:
Josh Homme and Matt Helders
Josh Homme went all out as The Joy of Painting’s late host Bob Ross, whereas Arctic Monkey’s drummer dressed as Queen’s Brian May:
Romy Croft
The xx’s Romy got in the spirit of things as a “catastrophe cowgirl”.
Lady Gaga
In her own words, Gaga kept it “classic” this year, as a sheet ghost.
Bruce Willis
Samuel L. Jackson snapped this picture of Bruce Willis and his assistant dressed up as the terrifying Grady twins from ‘The Shining’.
Nas
The rapper dressed up as legendary comedian Richard Pryor before heading out to a club event.
Gwyneth Paltrow
The actress may have just won Halloween, with her tongue in cheek reference to her character’s demise in 1995 film ‘Seven’ (when Paltrow’s character’s head is sent to her husband in a box).
Jason Derulo
A Game of Thrones fan, Jason Derulo went all out as The Night King:
Charli XCX
Charli went as Jane Fonda’s titular character Barbarella from the 60s science fiction film:
Alana Haim
Baby Haim got into the (not so) spooky spirit dressing as Baz Luhrmann’s Juliet.
NME Newsletter
Sign up for the newsletter
Beyoncé and Jay-Z
Bey and J always manage to absolute nail couples costumes; but this year they even out did themselves, transforming into Lil’ Kim and Notorious BIG:
Halsey and G-Eazy
The couple donned their best 1920s garms, dressing as Daisy Buchanan and Jay Gatsby from The Great Gatsby.
Ellie Goulding
The singer paid tribute to country icon Dolly Parton in her costume:
Jessica Alba
Alba shared a photo of her and pal Kelly Sawyer dressed as Juno and Paulie from cult comedy film ‘Juno’.
Adele
Fans aren’t entirely sure what Adele is supposed to be – perhaps a character ‘Hocus Pocus’ or a glam clown – but they’re loving her look anyway:
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman
The actors paid homage to ‘Fight Club’, dressing as Marta Singer and Tyler Durden.
Will Poulter
The ‘Detroit’ and ‘The Revenant’ actor finally saved in after years of comparisons, and dressed as bully Sid from ‘Toy Story’.
Eric Andre
Comedian Eric Andre went all out with his Cardi B look:
Dua Lipa
In a double-whammy, Dua performed dressed as Harry Potter in Hamburg:
And also appeared at another event dressed as Lydia Deetz from ‘Beetlejuice’: