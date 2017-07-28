It's been 30 years of the anthem

Monday July 27, 1987 was a day like any other. Reagan was President, Thatcher was Prime Minister and apparently the Salt Lake City Trappers lost 7-5 to Billings Mustangs. All perfectly ordinary, until it happened.

Rick Astley dropped a banger, in the form of the ultimate one hit wonder ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’. And yesterday, Astley’s anthem hit the big three-oh. Even Rick himself posted a birthday message to his greatest hit:

The song has had quite the journey over the past three decades. A huge success from the start, the song soared to number one all over the world when it was first released, winning the Brit Award for Best British Single; but then in 2007 it reappeared in all of our lives once again, as the phenomenon of Rickrolling became a thing.

And now it’s turned 30, we celebrate the birthday of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ by looking at some of the best Rickrolls ever.

There was this classic assignment Rickroll:

And who could forget when the Foo Fighters Rickrolled the Westborough Baptist church:

And what about Deadmau5’s go:

Peter Griffin from Family Guy also fell victim to the online prank:

At the 2008 MTV Europe Music Awards there was the fan voted ‘Best Act Ever’ award, and although not initially included in the shortlist, the public were able to nominate their own favourites. Support obviously grew for the absolute legend, which resulted in Rick winning the coveted prize.

These Oregon representatives at a House of Representatives hearing also got in on the action:

As did South Park:

And who could forget this infamous moment at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, where Rick himself joined in to Rickroll the huge crowds watching the show.

Happy 30th birthday ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, never change.