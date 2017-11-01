Because sometimes a hoodie doesn’t quite cut it

American college movies have taught us Brits so much – from keg stands to frat parties, we have learnt much from the likes of Dazed and Confused, American Pie, 10 Things I Hate About You and Animal House etc, not least how cool a varsity jacket looks. These beauties below all have a pop cultural twist, so people won’t really think you’re off to soccer practise when you wear one.

Trainspotting T2 Inspired Varsity Jacket – Buy Now

Choose style. Choose warmth. Choose walking past that high school bully with your head held high. Choose proudly reciting your favourite movie quotes with no errors. Choose striped sleeve cuffs. Choose press-stud buttons. Choose life, and choose this Trainspotting 2 quote jacket.

Friends Inspired Joey How You Doin’ Varsity Jacket – Buy Now

So no one told you life was gonna be this way? If you just sang that last sentence (or even better, clapped afterwards) then this is the jacket for you. With Joey’s famous ‘How You Doin’ quote sewn across the back you can be in stitches reliving your favourite ‘Friends’ episodes. If you didn’t sing the sentence then you had better make like Ross and Rachel and take a break because it’s time you got educated.

M.I.A. Uniting People Since 2003 World Varsity Jacket – Buy Now



Don’t be missing out on the action. M.I.A has been “uniting people since 2003” and with this jacket you can celebrate that fact in style. As well as uniting people, M.I.A has released five studio albums, fought against numerous international oppressions, and launched her own clothing line among many other accolades. A true global icon.

The Rolling Stones Varsity Jacket – Buy Now



Keep it classic with this iconic Rolling Stone jacket. You got them moves like Jagger? No? Well this is the next best thing…

Rick and Morty Inspired Time To Get Schwifty Varsity Jacket – Buy Now



Mick Jagger’s got nothing on Rick Sanchez. It’s time to get Schwifty with this Rick and Morty inspired jacket. WUB A LUBBA DUB DUB!

The Beatles Varsity Jacket – Buy Now

Whether you relate to the legendary imagination of Lennon, the charm of McCartney or the musings of Harrison, you can always be a Starr with this classic Beatles varsity jacket.

Words: William Fisher