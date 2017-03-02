The singer's new single is out today

Robbie Williams or Pete Best? Those are the two possible fates awaiting the musician who is brave, foolhardy or fighting with the singer enough to leave a band at the cusp of superstardom. And while the road to rock success is littered with the carcasses of countless Pete Bests, tipped out of the back of the van before the ink’s dry on the album deal, a few true talents go on to outshine their ex-bands like Keanu Reeves’s Ted ditching whoever it was who played Bill.

Such a talent is Billy Bibby, the guitarist jettisoned from Catfish & The Bottlemen amid “unforeseen personal circumstances” in the summer of 2014, just as the band was about to hit the Top Ten with debut album ‘The Balcony’. A year later he resurfaced as Billy Bibby & The Wry Smiles and has since released three singles and an EP of world-beating alt-country guitar pop as he set out to rebuild from the ground up. With the release of strident new single ‘Substitute’ and its video featuring the band decked out like cowboys having a gunfight in their local pub, Billy tells NME about leaving Catfish just as the boosters fired up, and how he dusted himself off and got back in the saddle…

What stage were Catfish at when you left?

“We’d just signed to Island about four weeks before I left. They were on the festival circuit, we’d done Latitude and a few decent festivals like that, things were progressing well and just before the festival season we’d done a sold-out tour of 300-400 capacity rooms and the next tour was booked in for places like Koko in London.”

How pivotal was your role in the band?

“I’d say it was very pivotal! I did my best helping with the song-writing in terms of my parts and the dynamic musically, I did my fair share.”

Why did you have to leave?

“It’s a long story, things like this happen with bands all the time. I had to move on and I didn’t really know what I was gonna do after Catfish, there was no plan from my end. I then started writing songs after that by myself and thought that I could go and do it on my own.”

Did you jump or were you pushed?

“I’d say it was a bit of both, really. I don’t want to delve too much into the past. It’s one of those things and I moved on from it.”

Was it disheartening to get to that level and have to start again?

“Obviously it was a little bit of a blow coming out of something I’d put a lot of years and effort into doing, to then go on my own and do my own thing was a little bit daunting at first but as soon as I started writing the songs I believed in them and the people I was showing stuff really liked the songs and said they’d got something. It was the natural thing that came out of me compared to what Van’s writing with Catfish. My songs have more of a country rock feel to them rather than indie rock. I personally prefer that straight rock’n’roll label. Once I’d got an acoustic tour booked in and tried to learn how to be a frontman rather than on the side, it’s a completely different thing. I tried to learn how to be that performer, that frontman, and once I’d done that I was ready to get a band together.”

Are you still in touch with them?

“No, they’re extremely busy at the moment and I’m busy doing my own thing, we just moved on. There’s no hard feelings there at all, it’s just how it goes in the music industry.”

How did you feel watching them take off?

“I’m proud of them, I think they’ve done a great job and they’ve carried on what they were doing when I was in there, staying true to what they believe in and working hard, touring constantly, putting two albums out in quite quick succession – they’re doing it right and fair play to them.”

Did the Catfish experience help you relaunch yourself?

“Definitely – we got to the stage where we signed to a major record label so we’d gone through each process. With Catfish we’d done it from the ground up, we weren’t suddenly found by someone and loads of money was ploughed into us, we’d been at it for eight years. We knew every little avenue and alleyway of how to try to get to the top. So I took all that into what I was doing and I feel like we’re progressing quite well as a band ourselves now. We’re getting some good attention around the UK.”

What’s the thinking behind the cowboy video for new single ‘Substitute’?

“It was our guitarist’s idea to get my brother, our manager, to walk down the street in a cowboy outfit pretending to shoot guns. We don’t take things too seriously, we like to have a laugh in the band and we wanted to let our personality come out in the video.”