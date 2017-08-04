‘I get turned on by nature’: Björk’s most Björk-like quotes

From the sex appeal of nature to the funniest football analogy...
Like Madonna and Prince before her, Björk‘s mononym has come to mean something entirely in its own right: weird, wonderful, never doing or saying what’s expected.
Earlier this week, the Icelandic icon revealed that she’s going to release an album that she describes as her “Tinder album”. Before we get to actually hear that, let’s look back at the best – and most Björk-like – things she’s ever spouted, from the sex appeal of nature to possibly the best description of football ever uttered.
On her best music:
“I sing the best when I’m on the top of a mountain”
On her love of nature:
“I get turned on by nature. I don’t find urban brothel situations very hot. But that’s just my taste… like, National Geographic porn.”
On her favourite smells:
“Rhubarb, oxygen in rainforests, inhaling hair closest to skull.”
On never feeling alone:
“I never really understood the word loneliness. As far as I was concerned, I was in an orgy with the sky and the ocean.”
On British cuisine:
“The English eat all sorts of birds – pigeons, ducks, sparrows – but if you tell them you eat puffin, you might as well come from Mars.”
On footy:
“Football is a fertility festival. Eleven sperm trying to get into the egg. I feel sorry for the goalkeeper.”
On being Icelandic:
“People are always asking me about eskimos, but there are no eskimos in Iceland.”
On more Icelandic clichés:
“I have had to deal with the elfin naïve nonsense stamp all my life and I have never seen an elf and I don’t think I’m naïve.”
On the ego involved in going solo:
“I’d done three solo albums in a row, and that’s quite narcissistic.”
On the future of the world:
“I think the way to overcome environmental problems is with technology. What else are we going to use – sticks?”