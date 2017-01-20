NME Merch Presents: Black Sabbath merch that’s fit for a Prince of Darkness

At the end of 2015, after nearly 50 years of performing live, Black Sabbath announced they would be heading off on their last ever tour – appropriately titled ‘The End’.

Although this has been a farewell tour, the individual members of Black Sabbath have insisted that they’ll continue to make music; it’s the touring they’re finished with. Tony Iommi, who overcame his battle with lymphoma in 2013, stated: “I just can’t keep going out on these long tours. Don’t get me wrong, I still love gigging. It’s the travelling and the exhaustion that goes with it that’s the problem.”

Whether you were lucky enough to get tickets to the tour or not, we’ve got Black Sabbath merch to help you honour the metal pioneers’ lengthy career…

Black Sabbath Special Edition: 1978 US Tour T-Shirt

This ‘Iron Man’ tour top originates from Black Sabbath’s US leg of their worldwide ‘Never Say Die Tour’ in 1978 – the tee even made a cameo in Marvel’s The Avengers – worn by none other than Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

Sizes: small – xxlarge

Price: £19.95

Buy Now

Like this? Check out our entire Tours That Rocked The World collection here.

Black Sabbath 13 Fridge Magnet

Black Sabbath reformed without drummer Bill Ward and released their first album since 2005, ‘13’ back in 2013 – which has Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk on drums. Tommy Clufetos then replaced Ward during their live shows.

Price: £3.95

Buy Now

Ozzy Osbourne Logo T-Shirt

Grab this tee and celebrate one of the most colourful and controversial rockers in history: the frontman and original Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne.

Sizes: small-xlarge

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

Read more: Soundtrack Of My Life: Ozzy Osbourne

Black Sabbath Daemon Key Ring

We may be losing the live performances of the best heavy-metal band out there but that doesn’t mean you need to lose your keys as well. Keep them rockin’ and easy to find with this red and black daemon key ring.

Price: £4.95

Buy Now

Black Sabbath Diamante Cross T-Shirt

This tee is perfect for those that can’t decide which album or tour they loved the most. Get this diamante cross tee and celebrate Black Sabbath in their entirety.

Sizes: small-xlarge

Price: £19.95

Buy Now

Read more: 10 WTF Things You Didn’t Know About Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath The End T-Shirt

Black Sabbath began ‘The End Tour’ in the US (Jan 20, 2016) and will finish with a homecoming gig in Birmingham (Feb 4, 2017). Whether you’ll be there for the final stretch or not, grab this tee and remember Black Sabbath’s last tour.

Size: small-xlarge

Price: £14.95

Buy Now

Shop the entire collection of Black Sabbath merch, here.