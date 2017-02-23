BRIT Awards 2017: What famous people were tweeting while they watched it on telly

The entertainment world had its say over the winners, losers and performers last night

It wasn’t just us norms who were tuned into the BRIT Awards from our sofas last night. Loads of the entertainment world were too, and they joined in the conversation on Twitter, sharing their thoughts on the winners, losers and dancing houses. Here’s what some of the celebrities were saying from home and from The O2.

There was a lot of love for Little Mix

Everyone from Years & Years’ Olly Alexander to Eastenders actress Jacqueline Jossa and One Direction’s Niall Horan were tweeting their praise for the girls after their performance and first ever BRITs win.

The 1975’s performance was one of the hits of the night

How could it not be? The band recreated ‘The Sound’ video live, flashing up negative comments like “punch-your-TV obnoxious” on the screen both on TV and in the arena. Loads of people thought they’d been hacked, which guitarist Adam Hann set straight.

Everyone was happy for them picking up the award for British Group too

Especially their labelmates and former touring pals Wolf Alice

Skepta had a big night yet again

He reunited with his pal Goldie following the VO5 NME Awards 2017 last week, performed ‘Shutdown’ and caught some people’s eye…

Stormzy had the time of his life too

But his collaboration wasn’t the highlight of his night, apparently

His performance drew him compliments across the board, while Victoria Coren Mitchell used it as an opportunity to post this amazing photo…

Bradley Walsh’s name was on everybody’s lips

And not just because of his red carpet love-in with Stormzy.

One baby popstar left not best pleased with the results

To be fair, if you’re not nominated beforehand you’re probably not going to leave the ceremony with an award in your hands. Logic, Conor.

Robbie Williams’ closing set didn’t go down very well…

Maybe it’s because he didn’t play any bangers?!

And the tribute to George Michael was resoundingly recognised as a beautiful, heartfelt moment

His former Wham! bandmates Andrew Ridgeley, Pepsi and Shirlie paid their respects to their late friend ahead of Chris Martin’s musical tribute.