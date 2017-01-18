The Brits 2017: everything you need to know

Britain's second most-important music awards ceremony is fast-approaching.

In February, British music’s second most important award ceremony (after The VO5 NME Awards 2017, obvs) The Brits 2017 will take place. Love it or loathe it, it creates a buzz each year. From Madonna’s cape disaster to the intense whiteness of last year’s ceremony, there’s always a pretty big talking point. To make sure you don’t miss out on the conversation, here are all the details you need to know about this year’s ceremony.

When are the Brits 2017?

The Brits 2017 will take place on February 22nd at London’s o2 Arena.

Who’s hosting the Brits 2017?

At the moment The Brits is currently hostless. Your nan’s favourite crooner – Michael Bublé was booked to be taking the role, but has since pulled out to spend time with his son Noah, who is currently suffering from liver cancer. A replacement has not been announced just yet

Who’s nominated for the Brits 2017?

Skepta leads the way with three nominations – Best Album, British Male Solo and British Breakthrough – with the departed David Bowie picking up two nominations in British Male Solo and Best Album, and The 1975 picking up a pair too. See the full list of this year’s nominations here.

Who’s going to win at The Brits 2017?

Considering last year’s grime resurgence, and the severe lack of recognition at last year’s Brits, expect Skepta to rightfully pick up at least a pair of awards. Plenty of the others are wide open. Bruno Mars is a Brits favourite so he could lined up to win International Male Solo, as are Little Mix, who could grab the gong for British Group and British Single. For the most part the rest are fairly tight, so bet carefully…

Who is performing at the ceremony?

Last week The 1975, Emeli Sande and Little Mix were announced to be performing on the night. There are usually plenty more, so stay tuned for further announcements.

How can I watch The Brits 2017?

If you’re in the UK you can just stick ITV on at 8pm and put your feet up.

How can I go to the Brit Awards?

A handful of tickets are still available for the actual ceremony itself from the official website. Or alternatively, a select few nominees are playing exclusive shows throughout the capital in February to celebrate the swads and raise some money for War Child on the way. The 1975, Wild Beasts and Craig David are all lined up to perform – see the full dates here .