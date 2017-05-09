'Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1' will feature Pharrell, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Snoop Dogg and loads more

Back in February, Calvin Harris tweeted that he had “worked with the greatest artists of our generation!!!” on his new album to a collective “Yeah, sureee” from the internet. Just a few weeks later, Scotland’s only EDM superstar surprised us all by dropping Song Of The Summer-in-the-making ‘Slide’, his Frank Ocean and Migos-aided comeback and a track that single-handily gave Calvin his cool back.

The hitmaker less popularly known as Adam Richard Wiles has now confirmed the bare-bone details of his new record, which will go by the somewhat ridiculous title of ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 1’ and arrive on June 30. Revealing a mammoth list of collaborators in an album teaser video, Harris made it very clearly that he wasn’t exaggerating in the slightest when making that “greatest artists of our generation” comment.

There’ll be guest spots from bonafide pop titans such as Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, rap’s finest in the form of Snoop Dogg, Big Sean, Schoolboy Q, Travis Scott and Young Thug, hot zeitgeist-definers ranging from Kehlani to DRAM and Lil Yachty, and that’s not even mentioning the likes of John Legend, Future, Khalid, PartyNextDoor or little-known Toronto singer Jessie Reyez.

Sure, there’s no Kanye or Beyonce on there, but maybe Harris can find a spot for them on ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2’? Either way, ‘Vol 1’ is looking to one of the biggest, most guest-heavy, supergroup records of all-time, or the year at least (sorry, Gorillaz). If the other collabs are anywhere near as good as ‘Slide’, then we’re in for a (again, very surprising) treat.