Celebrate 30 years of ‘Appetite For Destruction’ with these iconic pictures of Guns N’ Roses’ first ever UK show

On July 21, 1987 Guns N' Roses released their seminal debut album - but a month before that they played their first gig in Europe at London's Marquee Club. This is what it looked like
Axl Rose
Guns N’ Roses played their first ever UK show at the Marquee on June 19, 1987. They would play three nights at the central London venue.
Duff McKagan and Izzy Stradlin
Bass player Duff McKagan and rhythm guitarist Izzy Stradlin looked like they’d cleaned the local branch of Boots out of hairspray.
Axl Rose
The show featured the live debut of Guns N’ Roses iconic cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Knocking on Heaven’s Door’, as well as their version of Aerosmith’s ‘Mama Kin’.
Axl Rose
Speaking about the gigs in 2014, Slash told The Sunday Times: “I’ll never forget that week building up to it. We were rehearsing at John Henry’s and just scrounging around Soho, meeting people, getting drunk and picking up girls, and so on.”