2017 has been a cruel year, and we’ve lost some all time greats from the entertainment world, including Chuck Berry and Tom Petty. Here we remember the celebrities who were taken this year.

Chuck Berry: 18 October, 1926 –18 March, 2017

Rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry passed away in March aged 90. A hugely influential character, Berry helped pave the way for countless other musicians, with John Lennon saying of him in 1972, “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry’.”

Chester Bennington: 20 March, 1976 –20 July, 2017

Nu-metal icon Chester Bennington was found dead in his California home in July, after taking his own life. Best known as the vocalist for Linkin Park, Bennington was a pivotal figure in the 21st rock scene, winning multiple Grammys and selling millions of records.

Sam Shepard: 5 November, 1943 –27 July, 2017

Actor, director and author Sam Shepard had a successful career that spanned half a century. Winning the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1979 for play Buried Child, he was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in The Right Stuff in 1983 and won countless awards for directing. Shepard passed away age 73 from complications of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Glen Campbell: 22 April, 1936 –8 August, 2017

American entertainer Glen Campbell passed away aged 81 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The country star had a huge career spanning six decades, which included releasing 21 top 40 hits including ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’, hosting his own variety show the The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour and acting in 1969 film True Grit.

Jerry Lewis: 16 March, 1926 – 20 August, 2017

Actor Jerry Lewis passed away age 91 at home surrounded by his family. The star was best known for his work with comedy partner Dean Martin, and for raising money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association through his annual telethons (for which he raised over $2.6 billion).

Walter Becker: 20 February, 1950 – 3 September, 2017

The co-founder of Steely Dan died aged 67 following an undisclosed illness. Becker formed Steely Dan with Donald Fagen after the pair moved to California in the early 1970s, releasing their debut album ‘Can’t Buy A Thrill’ in 1972. He went on to release nine studio albums with the band, and two solo records.

Tom Petty: 20 October, 1950 – 2 October, 2017

One of America’s greatest songwriters, Tom Petty was best known as the lead vocalist in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and as part of supergroup the Traveling Wilburys. Responsible for countless hits like ‘American Girl’ and ‘Free Fallin”, he passed away age 66 after suffering cardiac arrest.