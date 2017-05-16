These theories can't be true... can they?

Fact: conspiracy theories are stupid. Also fact: conspiracy theories are mostly pretty funny. Come then, as we explore nine celebrities whom theorists claim are dead and have been replaced by changeling imposters, based on pretty much no evidence whatsoever!

1. Paul McCartney

The imposter: A lookalike called Billy Shears.

The theory: McCartney died in a car accident in 1966 on the way home from EMI recording studios. His fellow Beatles were so worried about the effect on their careers that they replaced him with a guy called William Shears Campbell (Billy Shears) – an orphan who won a McCartney lookalike competition. But they felt so guilty that they began to leave clues about McCartney’s replacement, like the funereal artwork for ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’. If you play ‘A Day in the Life’ backwards you can hear a recorded phrase: “Paul is dead, miss him, miss him.” Theorists think you can also hear John Lennon saying: “I buried Paul” at the end of ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’. This theory’s been around since the ’60s, but in 2015 several websites reported that Ringo Starr had confirmed it. Cheeky.

2. Megan Fox

The imposter: Multiple government clones/synthetics

The theory: According to this strange forum, Fox is replaced once in a while with clones created by the government, and these are referred to by forum-users as ‘Fegan’. Every time she looks different – which could be easily explained by the process of ageing, or the fight against it – it’s a new clone, say these theorists. All we can conclude is that the truth is out there.

3. Miley Cyrus

The imposter: Miley’s old body double.

The theory: Some seem to think Miley died of an overdose in 2010, or was killed by a corporation – whatever – the consistent detail is that she was subsequently replaced by her former body double. Theorists got really excited about this one because Miley used her body double to briefly stand in for her in concert once (for about 30 seconds, starting 2:15 in the clip below). This ‘proves’ her body double could believably play her forever. But, like, why?

4. Avril Lavigne

The imposter: Avril’s friend Melissa Vandella? Not really sure.

The theory: Avril ‘died‘ after the release of her first album ‘Let Go’. She was replaced by the probably fictional Melissa Vandella, apparently a lookalike ‘best friend’ of Avril’s. Google says Avril is now 1.55m, when the real Avril was 1.58m, according to her official website back in the day – so theorists think the 1.55m Avril must be Melissa. Supposedly, Melissa carried on Avril’s career, but instead of being discrete about it, she started using darker lyrics that for some reason referenced the fact that the real Avril was dead: ‘Under The Skin’, the ‘lookalike”s first album, is said to be a hint that new Avril was living “under the skin” of old Avril. Profundity, thy name is Melissa.

5. Beyoncé

The imposter: A clone.

The theory: In 2000 Beyoncé’s team took some stem cells from her body in case she died. In 2010, she died. Now she’s a clone, as evidenced by the below clip in which she’s, erm, malfunctioning?

6. Britney Spears

The imposters: A series of clones.

The theory: Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were in a terrible car accident back when they were dating in the late ’90s. This theory says Britney died, and since then, a set of clones have filled in for her. Theorists particularly like her 2005 track ‘Mona Lisa’, on which she sings: “she’s been cloned”. For god’s sake, Clone Britney, play it cool!

7. Eminem

The imposter: An Illuminati clone.

The theory: In 2011 Eminem revealed he’d had writer’s block for four years, which theorists say is a cover for the gap between 2004’s ‘Encore’ and 2009’s ‘Relapse’ – because the ‘real’ Slim Shady ‘died’ in 2005 in a car crash organised by the Illuminati after he refused to work with them. “The new Eminem was very different,” says this conspiracy post, “and those who are and were his true fans likely didn’t buy this switch at all. Many brainwashed people, not able to conceive of what reality is really like, believed the lie and followed after their hero in his new mentality.” It goes on to say that the clone is a “satanic homosexual sell-out Eminem who is leading the younger generations into being slaves to the New World Order.” Or, you know, maybe he’s just the real Eminem.

8. Taylor Swift

The imposter: Satanist Zeena LaVey. Or Taylor Swift. It’s kind of a chicken-egg situation.

The theory: Taylor Swift is a clone of renowned satanist Zeena LaVey. Pretty much what it says on the tin. Yes, ridiculous, but you’ve got to admit they look pretty similar.

9. Katy Perry

The imposter: JonBenét Ramsey. Wait, what?

The theory: A bit like the Taylor Swift one, this theory suggests that Katy Perry was actually someone else before. And no, not the Christian rocker era Perry – theorists reckon she used to be JonBenét Ramsey, the young pageant star who was killed in 1996 and is now a Netflix documentary subject. They don’t really say why Ramsey’s death would have been faked to make way for her new guise as Perry. They just point out that they look vaguely similar. “Nobody died, nobody got hurt,” YouTuber Dave J exclaims in the below vid. “That sacrifice was in name only, and that was to get something, and that something was to become a star. JonBenet became Katy Perry, and that’s a fact.” But is it though, Dave J?

What do you reckon? Do any of these wild aspersions make anything approaching sense? Let us know in the comments below.