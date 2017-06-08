These celebrities have gone and voted in the General Election – have you?

You've got until 10pm to vote. Take a mate. Make a difference.

After weeks of tedious campaigning, outrageous smears, drastic U-Turns, contentious leadership debates – and the odd meme here and there, Britain goes to the polls today for what we’ve called the “most important vote in a generation”.

Essentially it’s a choice between the hard-Brexit-toting, robotic and not-very-naughty PM, Theresa May and the Conservatives and Jeremy Corbyn, the previously-maligned Labour leader who’s turned the race for Number Ten on its head with wit, charm, and a genuine plan to reinvigorate the nation’s youth.

That enthusiasm has spread – a record number of people registered before last month’s deadline, and as the polls closed in, a sense of optimism around a potential Labour government built steadily. There’s still a long way to go, and the odds are stacked against Corbyn and the party, but the only thing we can do now is get off your arse and go to the polling station and tick the box.

These celebrities have already nipped down, so what are you waiting for?

JME

Paul Epworth

Matty Healy

Rob Delaney

Creeper

Michael Sheen

Professor Green

It's that time – vote for a compassionless woman with a TERRIBLE record as a Home Secretary who has caused all of this CHAOS and be brainwashed by bias media OR do some research, listen to Corbyn speak (from his heart; his own beliefs and NOT just some PR bullshit from a piece of paper) and make the right choice for this country. We need change. We need Corbyn 🌹 A post shared by Stephen Manderson (@professorgreen) on Jun 8, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Rag’n’Bone Man