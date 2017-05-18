One of the most versatile voices in rock

Back in 2008, rumours circulated that Chris Cornell would be filling in for Robert Plant on a Led Zeppelin tour while Plant was busy collaborating with Alison Krauss. “I have not been approached so far,” he responded at the time when asked about filling in for the rock legend, “but that isn’t to say I won’t be.” That wasn’t Cornell being arrogant: he was just acknowledging that he was one of the most versatile and powerful rock vocalists in the game. With a voice like his, he knew he could have filled in for Plant, no problem.

Proof of that virtuoso voice is all over the internet, but few are so striking as his cover of Prince‘s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ from 2015. Two years ago, he headed to the SiriusXM Studios for an Artist Confidential session and belted out the song famously covered in 1990 by Sinéad O’Connor. If all you knew Cornell for was ‘Black Hole Sun’, ‘Like A Stone’ or ‘You Know My Name’, take a listen below and see how versatile he really was.

The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer died last night (May 17) aged 52. Cornell’s representative Brian Bumbery told the Associated Press that Cornell’s death was “sudden and unexpected”. Just hours earlier, Cornell had played a full, 20-song Soundgarden gig at the city’s Fox Theatre venue.