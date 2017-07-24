The Indien bring out the rainbow on night three of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag

The hotly-tipped Dutch outfit more than displayed their promise on a night where the odd shower failed to dampen spirits up on the rooftop

The third night of NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag saw another sold-out crowd enjoy a night of live music and cinema at Rooftop Film Club’s dazzling location on the top floor of the Bussey Building in Peckham, south London.

Last night’s entertainment (July 23) saw a double whammy of delight in the form of a stripped-back live set from the dynamic Dutch band The Indien and a screening of the 2014 Oscar-winning drama Whiplash.

While the odd shower threatened to spoil proceedings, the Great British Spirit of the punters ensured that no-one was put off by the odd bit of rain – especially when the ponchos handed out by staff became all the rage up on the rooftop. Indeed, the atmosphere continued to build as the heady mix of sunshine and showers provided a beautiful rainbow backdrop.

Speaking to NME prior to taking to the stage, The Indien’s lead vocalist Rianne Walther promised that the band’s performance would bring the sun out for good.

“When we came up to the roof we were like: ‘Woah, what’s this? It looks so cool,'” she said. “The whole backdrop is amazing. Playing outside is cool – it has a different vibe. Like, when we played the beach in Holland it’s soothing – and I think this will be too.”

And lo and behold, Rianne was proven right – the rain abated and the sun broke through the clouds as The Indien kicked off their set with ‘Fire’ from their debut 2015 EP ‘Cologne’.

Accompanied by bandmate Casper Talsma on guitar, the duo’s largely-acoustic set displayed the great promise that the band have shown on their previous releases, particularly with the airing of the ‘Hiatus’ EP tracks ‘The One’ and ‘Summer Night’ – with Rianne’s soaring vocals on the latter stunning the punters in particular. And with the band currently recording their debut album, it surely won’t be too long now before The Indien are playing to even bigger crowds and venues.

With the live music over for the evening, the attendees continued to drink in the picture-perfect panoramic views of London, sample the delicious food on offer and enjoy the sun – now that The Indien had brought it out for good, that is.

With movie time fast-approaching, film fans took their seats in Rooftop Cinema Club’s wonderful outdoor venue to take in the second part of this evening’s entertainment: Whiplash. The richly-acclaimed 2014 drama was a deserved Oscar winner, with special praise going to J. K. Simmons’ terrifying portrayal of intense jazz instructor Terence Fletcher.

A special film to accompany a special band on yet another special night for CineJam, then – roll on the next event!

NME and BFI present: CineJam supported by Zig-Zag is hosted at the Rooftop Film Club, Bussey Building, Peckham. The big screen event runs from July 5 to August 30, 2017.