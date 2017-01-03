Coachella 2017 line-up – everything we know so far

The full bill for the 18th edition of the California festival has been announced, and it's very exciting

Coachellaaaaaa! Yes, the annual Indio, California festival that the rest of the world casts an envious eye at whenever April rolls around has announced the line-up for its 18th edition and – well, wow.

The full line-up announcement on Tuesday (January 3) revealed a whole host of brilliant bands and artists who are set to perform across Coachella’s double-weekender in the Spring, spanning from colossal headliners (including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar) to must-see acts (Lorde, Mac DeMarco, The Avalanches), as well as a strong contingent of new British stars (Stormzy, Blossoms, Mura Musa).

Let’s take stock of everything we now know about the Coachella 2017 line-up, as well as details about this year’s festival, so far.

When is Coachella 2017?

Coachella 2017 will be held, as ever, on two weekends: April 14-16 and April 21-23 2017. The festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.





Who is headlining Coachella 2017?

Coachella’s three headliners this year are, to put it bluntly, quite sensational. Let’s dive straight in.

Friday – Radiohead

Who: Thom Yorke’s merry Oxford band, who will mark their third headline appearance at Coachella in 2017.

Why you need to watch them: What better way to soothe the sure-to-be woes of Trump’s first few months in office than by basking in the mellifluous brilliance of ‘A Moon-Shaped Pool’ in a baking hot Californian field?

Saturday – Beyoncé

Who: Oh, just the all-conquering, reigning queen of popular music.

Why you need to watch her: Last year’s ‘Formation’ world tour awed stadium audiences across the globe, and her debut headline slot at Coachella will no doubt be another special milestone for Queen B.

Sunday – Kendrick Lamar

Who: The Compton is arguably the finest rapper alive.

Why you need to watch him: Kendrick doesn’t often perform at festivals, let alone headline them – but he’s making a special exception for Coachella 2017. Backed by his sensational live band, The Wesley Theory, he’s sure to bring the fire for this very special performance in his home state.

Who else is playing?

Again, let’s break it down across the festival’s three days – here are five of the top acts playing on each day of Coachella 2017.

Friday

The xx

Set to release their long-awaited third album later this month, The xx will bring their typically affecting live show to their high-profile slot at Coachella.

Travis Scott

The Houston rapper released one of the albums of the year in 2016 with ‘Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight’, and his live performances have already gone down in legend for their sheer riotousness – putting him on as the headliner in the Gobi Tent on Friday night would probably be the best idea.

Father John Misty

Expect wist, laughs and possibly brand new material when Father John Misty takes to the hot Californian stage in April.

Mac DeMarco

Much like Father John, expect a charming performance that’s peppered with laugh-out moments from Mac and his merry band of troubadours. The Canadian will most likely play new material as well, given that he confirmed last week that he had finished recording “a new disc.”

Bonobo

Brighton producer Simon Green is set to release his sixth album, ‘Migration’, sometime this year, so expect plenty of snippets from that during his blissed-out set – plus possibly some special guests on vocals, too.

Saturday

Bon Iver

The Justin Vernon-led band will bring last year’s excellent ’22, A Million’ album to the Californian desert for their high-profile slot at Coachella, which will likely see them open for Beyoncé – it’ll be quite a pre-show.

Gucci Mane

The reinvigorated Atlanta rapper has flourished since his release from jail in May, releasing a shedload of new material to keep his prolific reputation up. He puts on a mean live show, too.

The Avalanches

The Australian band made their long-awaited comeback last year, and will make a rare live appearance at Coachella come April – and, in making up for lost time, they’ll certainly be sure to bring the party to the Empire Polo Club.

Two Door Cinema Club

The Northern Irish trio’s love affair with the US will resume at Coachella, where they’re sure to air plenty of tracks from their 2016 third album ‘Gameshow’.

Blossoms

Perhaps the big question here is: can Stockport’s finest survive the baking Californian heat? Melting aside, this is a fine opportunity for the band to impress on possibly America’s biggest stage.

Sunday

Lorde

The New Zealand star will reportedly release a new album this year, and her return to touring after over two years away suggests that she is ready to take the world by storm again – starting with this high billing at Coachella.

Justice

With Daft Punk seemingly not interested in playing at one of the world’s biggest festivals, fellow French producer duo Justice are more than up for the challenge – their set on the final day of the festival is sure to be unmissable.

DJ Khaled

While Khaled may have entered into his own post-meme stratosphere during 2016, the producer/DJ/cocoa butter enthusiast still knows how to whip up a crowd – he supported Beyoncé on her US stadium tour through the latter half of 2016.

Kaytranada

The Montreal producer nearly won 2016 with his soaring debut album ‘99.9%’, while his live mixes are a powerful force of their own – a must-see, and must-dance-at, set.

Pond

The Australian four-piece are the ideal last-day festival band – forget that you’re going home tomorrow, and enjoy the sonic madness of Pond’s eccentric brand of rock’n’roll.

And, if you’re still at all curious, here’s the full line-up poster for Coachella 2017:

How can I get Coachella tickets?

Now this is the potentially tricky bit – passes for the festival go on sale on Wednesday January 4 at 11am PST (7pm GMT, 2pm ET). A step-by-step guide has been provided by Coachella, which you should study religiously before entering tomorrow’s ticket rush – check it out here.

General admission prices cost $399 (£326), with car or tent camping an additional $113 (£92). VIP passes start at $899 (£735). An additional cost that may be also be handy to know is the $70 (£57) shuttle bus from LAX Airport.

If that all checks out with you, then be sure to head over to Coachella’s website when ticket sales begin at the time posted above – good luck!