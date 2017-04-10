Easter weekend sorted

Easter weekend may be about stuffing your face with chocolate and spending time with family, but if Auntie Gladys is getting on your nerves, here’s your escape. Coachella Festival has just announced that, as is tradition, it’ll be live streaming much of the festival via YouTube over the coming weekend (April 14 – 17) for free, to be watched anywhere around the world.

Two of the headliners, Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar will be available to watch via the official YouTube stream as well as a load of other properly great acts.

Here’s our pick of the lineup highlights that are currently available to stream, and when and where you can watch.

Radiohead

Why: It’ll be their first big festival appearance of 2017 – and rumours have it that the sets they play all summer could have ‘OK Computer’-heavy vibes. They can probably leave ‘Fitter Happier’ though…

When: Friday, 14 April

Future

Why: The Atlanta trapper has already dropped two albums in 2017, the eponymous ‘FUTURE’ and its star-studded follow-up ‘Hndrxx’. Rihanna and The Weeknd are both on the latter, but even if they don’t turn up – it’ll still be a fine chance to see one of the hottest hip-hop star’s alive do this thing in front of a gigantic crowd.

When: Saturday, 15 April

Kendrick Lamar

Why: If rumours are to be believed, Kendrick Lamar’s new record, the impassioned title ‘ALBUM’, will have been release the day before and if so, King Kendrick will no doubt treat the lucky Coachella crowd to much of the new record – including the ultra-smooth new single ‘Humble’.

When: Saturday, 15 April

Kehlani

Why: Despite becoming a festival staple over previous summers, the R&B star only released her debut album ‘SweetSexySavage’ earlier this year. The set may not change up too much, but for many it’ll be a decent chance to hear cuts from the album and be able to sing along too.

When: Sunday, 16 April

Lorde

Why: Just like Jesus, Lorde will return on Easter Sunday. Her first live show in three years takes her to the desert, bringing new banger ‘Green Light’ and a load of brand spanking new material from her upcoming second album.

When: Sunday, 16 April