Your family feud just got upgraded

We all know it’s not really a family gathering if somebody doesn’t flip the Monopoly board in anger because Uncle Jeff has been hiding houses and your brother’s being a morally objectionable banker. Monopoly – the best board game of them all, because how else would you want to spend an afternoon than collecting fictional properties and extorting rent out of your parents?

But wait! Want a way to make your games night even better? There are tons of excellent pop culture themed Monopoly boards which will change the way you play the classic game. Here are 10 of the best:

#gamenight #beatlesmonopoly A post shared by Katie Manos (@ktmanos) on Jun 5, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

The Beatles

How it works: Instead of collecting houses, the goal is to make your away around the board collecting albums from ‘Please, Please Me’ to ‘Let It Be’.

What are the playing pieces? A walrus (from ‘I Am The Walrus’), a sun (‘Here Comes The Sun’), a raccoon (‘Rocky Racoon’), an octopus (‘Octopus’ Garden’), a strawberry (‘Strawberry Fields Forever’), and a hammer (‘Maxwell’s Silver Hammer’).

Coolest thing: The ‘All You Need Is Love’ money.

Buy Now – The Beatles Monopoly on Amazon

Pokemon

How it works: Work your way around the board, and instead of buying properties you buy Pokémon – with the aim of collecting an entire ‘gym’ (set of co-coordinating Pokemon).

What are the playing pieces? Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Eevee and Jigglypuff.

Coolest thing: The Poke Marts and Pokemon Centres instead of houses and hotels.

Buy Now – Pokemon Monopoly Board Game

Games night #simpsonsmonopoly #vegansdontplaynice A post shared by Emma B (@emmy_j_bee) on Feb 25, 2017 at 3:36pm PST

Simpsons

How it works: One of the most similar to the classic Monopoly game – make your way round the board buying up Springfield’s best properties.

What are the playing pieces? Jebediah Springfield, Kang, Santa’s Little Helper, Homer, Three Eyed Fish and Bart.

Coolest thing: One of the taxes is the ‘first church of Springfield offering plate’.

Buy Now – Hasbro Simpsons Monopoly on Amazon

Game of Thrones

How it works: Buy up iconic properties and locations from the fantasy phenomenon, from Craster’s Keep to King’s Landing.

What are the playing pieces? The Iron Throne, Crown, Direwolf, Three-Eyed Raven, Dragon Egg and White Walker.

Coolest thing: The Iron Throne alternative to the Community Chest.

Buy Now – Game of Thrones Monopoly Board Game on Amazon

Star Wars

How it works: Conquer the galaxy by making your way around the circular board and buying up planets.

What are the playing pieces? Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Finn and Kylo Ren

Coolest thing: The wicked custom board.

NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

Buy Now – Star Wars Monopoly Game on Amazon

The Walking Dead

How it works: Immerse yourself in the world of The Walking Dead – with each of Monopoly’s classic locations being swapped for one inspired by the TV show.

What are the playing pieces? A bucket of body parts, Katana, Rick’s hat, Telephone, R.V. and Lucille.

Coolest thing: The optional speed play as you fight tooth and nail to get to the end.

Buy Now – Monopoly: The Walking Dead Survival Edition on Amazon

На улице по-прежнему -15 ❄️👫🐒🎅 #настолочки #монополия #metallicamonopoly #гикимы A post shared by Tanya Nivnikova (Sedykh) (@tanya_niv) on Jan 5, 2016 at 6:51am PST

Metallica

How it works: Work your way round the board going through the locations and venues that are ingrained in the metal band’s history.

What are the playing pieces? ‘Kill ‘Em All’ hammer, ninja star, ‘…And Justice For All’ scales, the ‘Jump in the Fire’ demon, ‘St. Anger’ fist and Black Album snake.

Coolest thing: The ‘Jump in the Fire’ chance cards and ‘Binge and Purge’ community chest.

Buy Now – Metallica Rock Band Monopoly on Amazon

Disney Pixar

How it works: Buy up the iconic locations from all your favourite childhood films.

What are the playing pieces? Nemo, Remy (from ‘Ratatouille’), Buzz Lightyear, Sulley, Mr.Incredible, and Lightening McQueen.

Coolest thing: The delightful, classic Pixar artwork on the board.

Buy Now – Monopoly Disney Pixar Edition on Amazon

#rickandmortymonopoly #getschwifty #presents #gonnadestroythechildren #nomercy 😝😝😝 A post shared by Arrow (@arrowbrowne) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:53am PDT

Rick and Morty

How it works: Buy and sell places in the Multiverse, including Planet Squanch and Birdperson Planet, whilst trying to avoid landing on a square where you have to pay Morty Insurance.

What are the playing pieces? Council of Rick’s Badge, Meeseeks Box, Portal Gun, Plumbus, Rick’s Ship and Snuffles Helmet.

Coolest thing: Instead of taking a chance you Get Schwifty.

Buy Now – Monopoly: Rick and Morty on Amazon

Queen

How it works: Go on the road with Queen and make your away around the board buying up the venues that impacted the band throughout their career: starting from their humble beginnings and finishing up with Knebworth Park and Wembley Stadium.

What are the playing pieces? A Hammer (for ‘Hammer to Fall’), a radio (‘Radio Gaga’) a robot (from the cover of ‘News of the World’), bicycle, a vacuum cleaner (from the ‘I want to Break Free’ video’) and Brian May’s guitar.

Coolest thing: Brian May is a big fan of it – he worked on the game for a year and a half – find out more about his involvement in his video unboxing it:

Buy Now – Monopoly: Queen Monopoly Board Game on Amazon