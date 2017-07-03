Was it always this hard?

Friday marked the return of 90s gaming staple Crash Bandicoot on PS4 in the form of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy. After years of waiting for the spinning bandicoot to return, people couldn’t wait to take a wander down memory lane to the Wumpa Islands and play the remastered games.

Released on PlayStation 4, it soared to number one in UK charts gaming charts, with everyone loving the chance to return to their childhoods by crashing through crates and collecting wumpa fruits.

People have been particularly impressed with how loyal to the original games the developers kept the trilogy, with the team using new dialogue recorded voice actors from other installments in the franchise, and staying true to the original plots.

And with the game returning, people are coming together to play and reminisce.

However, nobody seems to remember the games being this difficult when they played them as a kid.

People are getting angry:

And nobody seems to be able to beat the Native Fortress.

And it’s not just the old hands struggling; newbies to the game can’t seem to master it either:

There are a rare few who aren’t convinced it’s got harder, maintaining it’s always been pretty damn difficult.

But however frustrating the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy can be, you can’t deny it’s good to have Crash back.