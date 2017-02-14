Take a peek inside Daft Punk’s LA pop-up shop

Let’s admit it – Daft Punk’s big live comeback at The Grammys on Sunday was a tad underwhelming. As a doubly-pregnant Beyonce did a gravity-defying balancing act during her performance of ‘Love Drought’ and Bruno Mars superbly channelled the Purple One in his Prince tribute, the French duo’s performance with The Weeknd was pretty forgettable by comparison.
That’s not to say they’ve had a bad weekend though. As the robots headed to the US for the show, they found time to open up a special pop up show a stone’s throw from The Staples Center in Los Angeles – packed with exclusive, glittery robo-goodies. From logo encrusted jackets to throwback posters – these pieces of merch are must-buy for Daft Punk fans who manage to get down there.
Robot Bearbricks
You can get your hands on these snazzy Daft Punk-themed figurines for $70.
Limited edition denim jacket
Spring and summer are soon on the way, so it’s a good time to replenish your denim jacket collection. This little number is fully decorated with some sick Daft Punk patches – though it will set you back a whopping $650. Looks good though.
Throwback ad posters
The band’s retro posters for their merch have become as much of a commodity than the actual merch itself, and the pop-up show has a hell of a selection available for purchase.
Hipster tees
They’ve also teamed up with with fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy for this set of Paccbet x Daft Punk collaborative t-shirts – which start at $150 a pop.
Random Access Memories box set
Fancy buying some actual music? Then if you get there quick enough you’ll be able to pick up a rather decent box set of The Robot’s last album, which include blueprints for building your own French DJ by the looks of it.