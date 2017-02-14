Take a peek inside Daft Punk’s LA pop-up shop

Let’s admit it – Daft Punk’s big live comeback at The Grammys on Sunday was a tad underwhelming. As a doubly-pregnant Beyonce did a gravity-defying balancing act during her performance of ‘Love Drought’ and Bruno Mars superbly channelled the Purple One in his Prince tribute, the French duo’s performance with The Weeknd was pretty forgettable by comparison.

That’s not to say they’ve had a bad weekend though. As the robots headed to the US for the show, they found time to open up a special pop up show a stone’s throw from The Staples Center in Los Angeles – packed with exclusive, glittery robo-goodies. From logo encrusted jackets to throwback posters – these pieces of merch are must-buy for Daft Punk fans who manage to get down there.

Robot Bearbricks

You can get your hands on these snazzy Daft Punk-themed figurines for $70.

Daft Punk Bearbricks A post shared by Jorge Meza (@jorgemezaphotos) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:50pm PST

Limited edition denim jacket

Spring and summer are soon on the way, so it’s a good time to replenish your denim jacket collection. This little number is fully decorated with some sick Daft Punk patches – though it will set you back a whopping $650. Looks good though.

Quiero esa chamarra !!!! #daftpunk #alive 🇫🇷 🇫🇷 !!!!!! A post shared by David (@davidbecks4) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:54pm PST

Throwback ad posters

The band’s retro posters for their merch have become as much of a commodity than the actual merch itself, and the pop-up show has a hell of a selection available for purchase.

In line for #daftpunk merch #daftpunkpopupstore #daftpunkpopup #daftpunkpopupshop17 with the teens A post shared by ciona (@ciona) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

Hipster tees

They’ve also teamed up with with fashion designer Gosha Rubchinskiy for this set of Paccbet x Daft Punk collaborative t-shirts – which start at $150 a pop.

Where do I find this ? #gosha #supreme #grailed #paccbet #daftpunk A post shared by @bronze5k on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

🔥Gosha Rubchinskiy x Daft Punk 🔥 A post shared by Post Culture (@post_culture) on Feb 13, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

🔥 Gosha X Daft Punk 🔥 A post shared by Post Culture (@post_culture) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:04pm PST

Random Access Memories box set

Fancy buying some actual music? Then if you get there quick enough you’ll be able to pick up a rather decent box set of The Robot’s last album, which include blueprints for building your own French DJ by the looks of it.

And the best bits you can’t buy…

The ‘Get Lucky’ setup

Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo played those drums: I have touched those drums…. #daftpunkpopup #daftpunk #guymanueldehomemchristo #thomasbangalter #ram #getlucky A post shared by Smitty Werbenjagermanjensen (@ethnicthunder) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

#daftpunkpopup #daftpunk #6hour #wait #piano #aroundtheworld #strongerbetterfaster #maxfield A post shared by Yohann Bear (@yohannbear) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:20pm PST

#daftpunk A post shared by Leith Stuart (@theghostwiththemost_) on Feb 13, 2017 at 9:56pm PST

Roulette wheel

before there was Daft Punk there was… #DaftPunk #DaftPunkPopUp #GuyManuel #ThomasBangalter #starboy #ifeelitcoming #theweeknd @daftpunk A post shared by DAFT PUNK (@dangerous_dafter) on Feb 13, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Actual Robots

Had a chance to dip into the Daft Punk pop-up shop and was not disappointed. My accountant, on the other hand, will be very disappointed. #daftpunk #idonthaveanaccountant A post shared by Keenan Hiett (@hr_naneek) on Feb 13, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

Julian Casablancas’ head