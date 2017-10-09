Did Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’ honesty box actually damage the music industry?

10 years ago (October 10), Radiohead released ‘In Rainbows’ via their own website, allowing fans to pay as much or as little as they wished.

Some people hailed it as a revolution for the music industry, and a new model for other bands to follow. Others fretted that Radiohead were potentially destroying the careers of thousands of smaller bands by making music seem worthless. There was, it’s fair to say, a lot of over-excitement.

10 years on, though, who was right? ‘In Rainbows’ was a hugely important, influential moment that should inspire today’s bands for two reasons.

First: because it showed that the best response to music piracy is to explore new, legal ways to get music into fans’ hands. Don’t get hung up on the specific method used here – the pay-what-you-want ‘honesty box’ – but rather see it as a simple example of Radiohead trying something new.

Second: ‘In Rainbows’ absolutely didn’t kill the idea that music should be paid for. What it did do, though, was show that the idea of setting a single, one-size-fits-all price for an album was long overdue a rethink. Not just because a lot of people wanted to pay less or nothing, but because plenty of fans wanted to pay more.

Before explaining those properly, it’s worth remembering some of the criticism of ‘In Rainbows’ after its launch in October 2007. A Guardian piece that month linked Radiohead’s scheme with Prince’s decision to give his new album away with the Mail on Sunday, suggesting they’d “made it increasingly hard for new acts to survive”.