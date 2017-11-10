He likes the Hermes Birkin

In today’s segments of fun news: Drake has announced he hoards designer handbags for his future wife. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter Drake let slip that he is collecting Birkin handbags for “the woman I end up with.”

The Canadian rapper revealed that he was a fan of Hermes Birkin bags – as “there’s very few things, tangible things anyway, that hold their value and appreciate as the years go on” and that “it was one of those things that I just started collecting as well, for I guess the women that I end up with one day – so I have a fairly vast collection of Hermes to offer somebody at some point in life.”

A Birkin handbag can cost anything from a cool $5000, to literally tens of thousands of dollars for one bag; and reportedly Drake has an entire host of them, just waiting for his wife to enjoy when he puts a ring on it.

And the Internet is divided on Drake’s collecting habit. Whilst some think it’s a sweet notion for his future lady, and a solid investment:

Most are in agreement that it’s more than a little odd:

And some are just asking the all-important questions:

Congrats Drake, you’ve well and truly out-Draked yourself.