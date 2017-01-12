'Divide' includes new singles 'Shape Of You' and 'Castle On The Hill'

It’s been three years since Ed Sheeran‘s last album ‘x’ (‘Multiply’) was released. Sheeran’s new album ‘÷’ (‘Divide’) isn’t far off, with the Framlingham man releasing two record-breaking singles at the start of the year and heavily rumoured to play a headline slot at Glastonbury Festival in June. Here’s what we know about the album to date – we’ll update this page as we learn more.

When is Ed Sheeran’s new album released?

March 3.

Yep – it’s just under two months until ‘÷’ is released.

What new Ed Sheeran songs are out?

Right now there are just two, and both were released at once on January 6, 2017.

On their release he said: “Hello 2017! I’ve been working hard on the new material and I hope you can be as excited about it as I am. I really wanted to show two different sides to my music that I’m equally as passionate about and I just knew I wanted to roll with two songs at the same time. I’m absolutely buzzing to be back.”

This one’s a bit more of a departure for Sheeran. He has revealed he wrote it with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and pop producer Steve Mac, and that they started writing it with Rihanna in mind but never sent her the song: “I started writing lyrics like ‘putting Van the Man on the juke box’ and thought ‘she’s not really going to sing that’. We decided halfway through that this would work for me.”

The reaction to the new music has been extremely positive. It smashed the record for one-day Spotify streams by more than 2 million streams (the previous record holder was One Direction’s ‘Drag Me Down’, with 4,759,698 streams – ‘Shape of You’ got 6,868,642, while ‘Castle on the Hill’ got 6,168,395).

One Direction’s Niall Horan has since called ‘Castle on the Hill’ “My kind of song… reminds me of home”, while Taylor Swift reacted to ‘Shape of You’ with the below Instagram post:

What else can we expect from the album?

One clue we have is that it won’t be like Justin Bieber’s ‘Love Yourself’. Confused? Well, Sheeran originally wrote ‘Love Yourself’ – which became a mega-hit for Justin Bieber – for ‘÷’. “It just wouldn’t have made it [onto ‘÷’]” he’s revealed. Either that means the new songs are way better than ‘Love Yourself’, or that they’re just very different.

What’s the tracklist for Ed Sheeran’s new album?

‘÷’ has 12 tracks.

Sheeran shared the tracklist on Instagram on January 11. You can see the titles below, along with the Instagram post:

‘Eraser’

‘Castle On The Hill’

‘Dive’

‘Shape Of You’

‘Perfect’

‘Galway Girl’

‘Happier’

‘Hearts Don’t Break Around Here’

‘New Man’

‘What Do I Know?’

‘How Would You Feel (Paean)’

‘Supermarket Flowers’

What are Ed Sheeran’s tour dates in 2017?

We don’t know yet, unfortunately! All in good time.