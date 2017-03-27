Pics of Neil Patrick Harris, Katy Perry, Jon Hamm and the birthday boy himself
Sir Elton John celebrated his 70th birthday in style this weekend. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder performed at the event, while Prince Harry made a cameo.
Sir John’s celebrations were made in good company. Stars who attended the event include the English singer’s husband, David Burtka, as well as Neil Patrick Harris, Katy Perry, Sharon Osbourne, Jon Hamm and James Corden.
Bernie Taupin (left) and Sir Elton John (right) celebrate their 50-year songwriting partnership at the event. With suits and specs to boot, they attended in similar attire. You may be able to tell, they go way back. It all started in 1967, when Taupin responded to an advert featured in NME. (You’re welcome!) The advertisement was for Liberty Records, a record label in search of new songwriters. Among the many other applicants was Sir John. The rest is, quite literally, history. The pair have worked on many projects together since, including ‘Rocket Man,’ ‘Tiny Dancer’ and ‘Candle in the Wind.’ Ah, a moment to dwell…
Credit: Getty Images