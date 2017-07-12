Ten punk classics, as picked by Laurie Vincent



Tunbridge Wells duo Slaves’ love of old-school punk is no secret. This August, the duo headline Rebellion Festival, which takes place in Blackpool. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the festival doubles as a who’s who of punk greats past and present, featuring Bad Religion, Pennywise and Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes.

To mark their punk fandom, Slaves’ Laurie Vincent has put together his ultimate punk playlist. It includes icons from the past, acts playing Rebellion, and some lesser-known favourites. Check out his picks below.

Slaves play Rebellion Festival on Friday August 4. Get tickets here.

1 – Crass – ‘White Punks on Hope’

Laurie Vincent: “Steve Ignorant will be at Rebellion this year, here’s one of my favourite songs by Crass.”

2 – Wonk Unit – ‘Los Angeles’

“The ultimate underground punk kings, and main support to us on the Friday at Rebellion. They took us on our first ever tour. Not to be missed.”

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

3 – PiL – ‘Public Image’

“The first song released after the break-up of the Sex Pistols. Bold statement. I love PiL. John Lydon embodies the true spirit of doing whatever you want to, and staying true to yourself.”

4 – The Specials – ‘Do The Dog’

“Terry Hall does possibly my favourite song intro ever on this track. Pure energy. Neville Staple’s playing the Casbah stage on Saturday night.”

5 – Magazine – ‘A Song From Under the Floorboards’

“I find it very impressive when people have formed two very successful bands, Howard Devoto is a true genius and pioneer.”

6 – John Cooper Clarke – ‘I Wanna Be Yours’

“The original punk poet. He is the ultimate icon.”

7 – The Only Ones – ‘Another Girl Another Planet’

“The perfect song.”

8 – The Ruts – ‘Babylon’s Burning’

“Ruts DC play the Casbah stage on Saturday night.”

9 – Black Flag – ‘Damaged I’

“You can’t have an ultimate punk playlist without tipping your hat to Black Flag.”

10 – Gallows – ‘In the Belly of a Shark’

“That guitar riff, what a tune. Frank Carter brings his new band, The Rattlesnakes, to Rebellion this year.”