Exclusive: Listen to Slaves’ ultimate punk playlist
Ten punk classics, as picked by Laurie Vincent
Tunbridge Wells duo Slaves’ love of old-school punk is no secret. This August, the duo headline Rebellion Festival, which takes place in Blackpool. Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the festival doubles as a who’s who of punk greats past and present, featuring Bad Religion, Pennywise and Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes.
To mark their punk fandom, Slaves’ Laurie Vincent has put together his ultimate punk playlist. It includes icons from the past, acts playing Rebellion, and some lesser-known favourites. Check out his picks below.
Slaves play Rebellion Festival on Friday August 4. Get tickets here.
1 – Crass – ‘White Punks on Hope’
Laurie Vincent: “Steve Ignorant will be at Rebellion this year, here’s one of my favourite songs by Crass.”
2 – Wonk Unit – ‘Los Angeles’
“The ultimate underground punk kings, and main support to us on the Friday at Rebellion. They took us on our first ever tour. Not to be missed.”
3 – PiL – ‘Public Image’
“The first song released after the break-up of the Sex Pistols. Bold statement. I love PiL. John Lydon embodies the true spirit of doing whatever you want to, and staying true to yourself.”
4 – The Specials – ‘Do The Dog’
“Terry Hall does possibly my favourite song intro ever on this track. Pure energy. Neville Staple’s playing the Casbah stage on Saturday night.”
5 – Magazine – ‘A Song From Under the Floorboards’
“I find it very impressive when people have formed two very successful bands, Howard Devoto is a true genius and pioneer.”
6 – John Cooper Clarke – ‘I Wanna Be Yours’
“The original punk poet. He is the ultimate icon.”
7 – The Only Ones – ‘Another Girl Another Planet’
“The perfect song.”
8 – The Ruts – ‘Babylon’s Burning’
“Ruts DC play the Casbah stage on Saturday night.”
9 – Black Flag – ‘Damaged I’
“You can’t have an ultimate punk playlist without tipping your hat to Black Flag.”
10 – Gallows – ‘In the Belly of a Shark’
“That guitar riff, what a tune. Frank Carter brings his new band, The Rattlesnakes, to Rebellion this year.”