Turns out the Octotunes toy is perfectly tuned to the dance mainstay's most famous track. Vibey.

Until now you’d either have to be extremely adept at armpit squelches or perfectly retune at least six toy car horns to entertain your baby with your own rendition of Faithless’ nocturnal rave epic ‘Insomnia’. But, seeing a major gap in the market for a toy that can be enjoyed both by baby and their parents who secretly hate them for bring their days of getting hammered on Jagerbombs at Pacha to a premature end, someone invented the Lamaze toy Octotunes, a fluffy octopus whose tentacles happen to play exactly the right notes when firmly squeezed. Cue a plethora of online videos of proud parents bashing out the foam party favourite on the poor, innocent beastie – check out the YouTube classics below, and if you can’t get enough of unusual Faithless covers, there’s also a guy playing the spoons to ‘Insomnia’ in Borough Market at the bottom…