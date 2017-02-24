Yesterday (February 23), the UK was battered by high winds and rain during Storm Doris, leaving many of us stood in awe at the power of nature (or stood on a railway platform waiting for a delayed train). And 24 hours later, it’s happening again – except it’s not Doris, but Stormzy who’s enrapturing us all (and beyond) with his massive debut album ‘Gang Signs & Prayer‘.

Less than three years on from his debut EP, the South London MC has “delivered a knockout debut that’s brash and pensive in equal measure”. Hell, we gave it five big fat stars out of five. But we’re not the only people being blown away by the sprawling grime epic.

Adele, who gets a namecheck in ‘Big For Your Boots’ is digging it

His pal Ed Sheeran is loving it too

As is Radio 1 DJ and Stormzy’s partner, Maya Jama

The Godfather of Grime, Wiley, is backing it

On the opening track ‘First Things First’, Stormzy goes in on LBC radio after a host falsely connected grime music to knife crime

It’s even getting people a bit choked up. Ghetts, who’s on the song ‘Bad Boys’, is getting a overwhelmed

Stormzy’s mum reads a prayer on ‘1000 Bags’, and people can’t handle it

Flava D is leading the calls for it being a masterpiece already