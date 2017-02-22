Following Lorde’s stunning David Bowie tribute at last year’s Brits ceremony – it’s not massively surprising that the award’s organisers carved out some time in the lightning fast ceremony to take time and pay a touching tribute to iconic British popstar George Michael, who died on Christmas Day 2016.

Following emotional speeches help from his former Wham bandmates, Andrew Ridgely introduced one of “the finest singer-songwriters of his generation”, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, for a stripped back performance of Michael’s ‘A Different Corner’, accompanied by a string orchestra – and even featured a duet with the singer’s original vocals. Even Prince got it in with a little nod to the singer.

Read More: Brit Awards 2017 Full Winners List

But, the internet is gonna internet – and the opinion of Martin’s solo tribute was certainly divisive.

These people thought Martin nailed it

Read More: BRIT Awards 2017: Where’s the grime at?

The duet didn’t totally land with everyone

Some used The 1975’s tongue-in-cheek performance props to express their opinions

For the most part though, it just reminded us what a legend we’d lost

Read More: The BRITS 2017 – the big talking points