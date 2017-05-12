‘You left me speechless’: Fans react to Harry Styles’ debut album
It's out today
Zayn Malik might have been the first One Direction member to release a solo record after the group disbanded – but it’s Harry Styles who everyone has really been excited for.
He was, arguably, not just the coolest member of the pop titans – but the most intriguing. Rumours-swirled of a set of ‘Bowie-esque’ ballads or massive Queen anthems, and the actual result seemed to be pretty much spot-on. As mentioned by NME’s Leonie Cooper in our review, Styles creates “a mish-mash of Los Angeles’ style classic rock and ballads” – which, for the most part, stick the landing.
So as you can imagine, excitement for the record amongst his loyal fans reached feverpitch, no doubt bolstered by his appearances on Radio 1 and Radio 2 this morning.
But with it finally out in the world, all these fans can think about is the new record, and how it might just change everything.
Some of them are already calling for all the awards to be bestowed on Styles
