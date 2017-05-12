It's out today

Zayn Malik might have been the first One Direction member to release a solo record after the group disbanded – but it’s Harry Styles who everyone has really been excited for.

He was, arguably, not just the coolest member of the pop titans – but the most intriguing. Rumours-swirled of a set of ‘Bowie-esque’ ballads or massive Queen anthems, and the actual result seemed to be pretty much spot-on. As mentioned by NME’s Leonie Cooper in our review, Styles creates “a mish-mash of Los Angeles’ style classic rock and ballads” – which, for the most part, stick the landing.

So as you can imagine, excitement for the record amongst his loyal fans reached feverpitch, no doubt bolstered by his appearances on Radio 1 and Radio 2 this morning.

But with it finally out in the world, all these fans can think about is the new record, and how it might just change everything.

Read More: Harry Styles’ debut album reviewed

Some of them are already calling for all the awards to be bestowed on Styles

dfpad-mpu-2 NME Newsletter Sign up for the newsletter Your email address: Sign Up

dfpad-mpu-3

Fans have also noted the pretty blatant cocaine references on ‘Kiwi’ and ‘Carolina’. And opinion is mixed whether that’s a good thing

Though not everyone is feeling the vibe

His mum is totally into it, which is all that really matters, isn’t it?