Shirts for everyone, even Muggles

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is the latest Harry Potter fix for J. K. Rowling fans young and old. The film was one of the biggest box-office debuts of 2016 and won a series of accolades. It follows a series of trials and tribulations encountered by mythical beast enthusiast Newt Scamander, played by heartthrob Eddie Redmayne, as he tries to recapture escaped creatures around the street of New York city. Along the way the audience are introduced to all the weird and wonderful beasts living inside Newt’s battered old suitcase.

With a confirmed further four films on the way it’s about time you got your hands on some of these…

Fantastic Beasts Wand Case T-Shirt – Buy Now

Wizard or witch, muggle or no-maj, there’s no need to head to Diagon Alley to be the proud owner of these fantastic t-shirts.

It features a wand coming out of Newt Scammander’s magical brown suitcase, filled with the beasts he has rescued on his travels, and the film title ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’.

Some may say it’s truly wand-erful. However, Newt’s tattered brown leather suitcase, waist coat and bow tie are optional. Can you really live without it?

Fantastic Beasts Save America T-Shirt – Buy Now

Are you with them? Aid the ‘New Salemers’ in their quest to rid America of wizardkind and with this T-shirt you’ll never be late to meetings.

Led by the fanatical Mary Lou Barbone, the New Salem Philanthropic Society have made it their sole job to expose and destroy magic by any means possible.

They need you to help ‘Save America From Witches!’

Fantastic Beasts All American Witches T-Shirt – Buy Now

The ‘All American Witch’ may not be able to carry a wand outside of school, but the world of 1920s glitz and glam isn’t all too far away.

Step into the world of Tina and Queenie Goldstein filled with the glitz and hedonism of the Jazz Age with the colourful greens and golds in this T-shirt.

Fantastic Beasts Witch’s Friend T-Shirt – Buy Now

This t-shirt features the cover of The Witches Friend, the only magazine for the ‘All American Witch’ filled with fashion, arts and news.

Whether it’s the latest gown, cloak or cap The Witches Friend has it all.

Harry Potter Deathly Hallows Symbol T-Shirt – Buy Now

In the words of Xenophilius Lovegood this t-shirt has it all.

“The Elder Wand,” he said, and he drew a straight vertical line on the parchment. “The Resurrection Stone,” he said, and he added a circle on top of the line. “The Cloak of Invisibility,” he finished, enclosing both line and circle in a triangle, to make the symbol that so intrigued Hermione. “Together,” he said, “the Deathly Hallows.“

Words: Rachel Moore