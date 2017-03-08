Let musicians guide you through the do's and don'ts of money

This afternoon, the government detailed the budget for spring 2017, including tax raises and cuts and plans for funding different sectors. If you’re self-employed you might want to pay particular attention – those in charge have decided to jack up your National Insurance contributions. Hurrah! Luckily, the musicians of the world have got your back with some savvy financial advice that you might want to heed.

The Notorious B.I.G. – ‘Mo’ Money, Mo’ Problems’

Lyric: “It’s like the more money we come across, the more problems we see”

What you should take from it: Money can’t buy you happiness – or love, for that matter – and getting richer won’t necessarily enrich your life.

The Streets – ‘It Was Supposed To Be So Easy’

Lyric: “A grand don’t come for free”

What you should take from it: You’re gonna have to work hard to get that money. But, hey, it’ll be all the more satisfying when you get there.

Mark Ronson feat Bruno Mars – ‘Uptown Funk’

Lyric: “Take a sip, sign the cheque/Julio, get the stretch/Ride from Harlem, Hollywood, Jackson, Mississippi”

What you should take from it: Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars might have the ludicrous amount of cash needed to fund this decadent trip, but can you imagine how much a limo across America would cost you? They haven’t mapped out a logical route, the amateurs.

Pitbull feat Ne-Yo – ‘Time Of Our Lives’

Lyric: “I know my rent was gon’ be late about a week ago/I worked my ass off, but I still can’t pay it though/But I got just enough to get off in this club”

What you should take from it: Take care of your responsibilities. If you can’t pay your rent, you probably shouldn’t be splashing the cash in clubs, however tempting it might be.

Cee-Lo Green – ‘Forget You’

Lyric: “Yeah I’m sorry I can’t afford a Ferrari/But that don’t mean I can’t get you there”

What you should take from it: There aren’t many things we’d take advice from Cee-Lo about, but he’s got a point here – don’t waste your money trying to impress someone. You’ll end up out of pocket and, if they’re that superficial, they’re probably not worth it in the long run.

Busta Rhymes – ‘Dangerous’

Lyric: “Floss a little, invest up in a mutual fund”

What you should take from it: If you wanna feel like a real adult who knows about investments and grown up things like that, take Busta’s advice. FYI a mutual fund takes money from several investors and puts it into stocks and bonds.

Abba – ‘Money, Money, Money’

Lyric: “I work all night, I work all day to pay the bills I have to pay/Ain’t it sad/And still there never seems to be a single penny left for me”

What you should take from it: Maybe it’s time to ask for a pay rise or maybe you just need to look after your money a bit better. If your bills use up literally all of your wages then you’re almost definitely getting mugged off somewhere along the line so you should probably sort that out.

Destiny’s Child – ‘Bills, Bills, Bills’

Lyric: “Now you’ve been maxing out my cards/Gave me bad credit, buying me gifts with my own ends”

What you should take from it: Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle are giving us a couple of lessons here. For starters, don’t lend your cards to people you can’t trust. Second, if you’re gonna buy someone a present, don’t use their own money to do so. Kind of defeats the objective, right?

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – ‘Thrift Shop’

Lyric: “I am stunting and flossing and saving my money”

What you should take from it: You don’t have to spend loads of money to look good or feel good. Do what Macklemore does and rifle through those charity shops when you’re in need of some new threads and save your cash for the bigger things.

Pulp – ‘Mis-Shapes’

Lyric: “What’s the point in being rich if you can’t think what to do with it/Cos you’re so bleeding thick”

What you should take from it: Much like Biggie, Jarvis knows money isn’t the be-all and end-all. What’s the point on having a ton of cash in the bank if you don’t know what to do with it?